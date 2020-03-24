🔥'One in five police staff off sick or self-isolating due to coronavirus'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Around one in five Met police officers and staff are unavailable because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was claimed today.

According to the Met Police Federation, Scotland Yard has seen 19 per cent of police, civilian and community support officers reporting not available for duty, having either contracted Covid-19 or because they are self-isolating.

The federation claimed that, as of yesterday, 2,100 of the Met’s 31,000 officers were off, including a high-ranking policeman. There was no breakdown available for civilians or PCSOs.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the federation, cast doubt on officers’ ability to deal with the lockdown — and claimed the Army may need to help enforce the measures.

Military vehicles cross Westminster Bridge (Getty Images)

In his address to the nation, Boris Johnson said that if people do not follow the new rules officers “will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings”.

Police will be able to fine people £30 if they ignore the rules, and these on-the-spot fines will be “ramped up” if there is widespread flouting, the ­Government has said.

Mr Marsh said he believed the military could be drafted should police numbers fall due to illness.

He said: “The Army are already in place on the outskirts of London and across the country. And I don’t doubt for one minute that they will be called if needed. It could be ­tailored in quite quickly and everything is on the table.”

Scotland Yard said it was not willing to give a “running commentary” on the number of its workers affected.