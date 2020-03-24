One hurt in St. Peters house fire that officials say was arson

ST. PETERS — One person was injured in a house fire Tuesday that fire officials say was intentionally set.Steve Brown, assistant chief for Central County Fire and Rescue, said in a statement that the fire occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Timberidge Drive in St. Peters.The person in the home suffered severe burns and rushed to a neighbor’s home for help, Brown said. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.Investigators determined the fire began in the basement of the home and had been set. No other details were immediately available.St. Peters police are leading the investigation.

Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Jeffrey Sakurai is facing several counts after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with an underage girl.

Police said the incident early Wednesday may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

The wreck occurred before 6 a.m. Friday when a car merging onto I-270 lost control and struck the woman’s vehicle, police said.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Kevin Carmack, 45, was charged Tuesday with one count of arson following the incident in Breckenridge Hills.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Chicory T. Griffin was charged in St. Louis County with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Barton, commander of the department’s West County precinct, was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position.