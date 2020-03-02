One dead in north St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A driver was killed Sunday in a single-car crash in north St. Louis, police said.The crash happened at 8:50 p.m. near Page Boulevard and Clara Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.