One dead, gunman in custody after shooting at Maryland Heights Community Center

1 of 2

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A gunman walked into the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night and began shooting, a witness said. Maya Furr, 20, a lifeguard who was standing nearby, said she saw the man enter the center and fire multiple shots. She said she believed a woman who works at the center was fatally shot. She said a police officer shot the man with the gun. The city issued a statement to residents saying “details will be forthcoming” and that the community center would be closed until further notice. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Fhontez Mitchell was charged with six felonies Wednesday, including first-degree assault and robbery.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.