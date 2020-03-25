🔥One Black Widow Star Wouldn’t Mind A Disney+ Release🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past few weeks have been dizzying, as global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect daily life in most countries. And as a result, the entertainment world has come to a screeching halt, with movies being pushed back and sets shutting down indefinitely. Cate Shortland’s Black Widow is one of the highly anticipated blockbusters that has been pulled from theaters, and there’s no telling exactly when it will arrive. But one star would actually be fine with the solo flick streaming on Disney+.

The Coronavirus has shut down movie theaters, as moviegoers are encouraged to stay home and self-isolate in order to reduce infections. As a result, studios have made recent movies available via on video on demand, while Universal is releasing its animated blockbuster Trolls World Tour for homes instead of theaters. As such, Marvel fans have been wondering if Black Widow might end up on Disney+. Actor David Harbour has plenty of experience in the streaming world thanks to his role as Hopper in Stranger Things, and recently addressed the possibility of his Marvel debut heading to the small screen. As he put it,

I’m very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie. I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y’know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I’m really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+.

It looks like David Harbour is just as excited about Black Widow as the rest of us. He hasn’t seen the theatrical cut, and would be happy to watch the blockbuster as soon as possible… even if it’s on Disney+. Although he isn’t sure of the studio’s plans for the movie.

David Harbour’s comments come from his Instagram Story, as he’s been directly communicating with the fandom during his self-quarantine. The concept of Black Widow heading to Disney+ is no doubt an exciting one for fans who are feeling stir crazy in isolation. But it would also be a first for the MCU, and seemingly interrupt the studio’s planning for the future.

Marvel fans can re-watch Black Widow’s tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.

While some Marvel fans would love to see Black Widow available for the small screen, this sentiment isn’t unanimous. Cate Shortland’s blockbuster was filmed and edited for the big screen, allowing the crazy visuals and effects to shine. The detail of this work likely wouldn’t translate if the movie was streaming on smart devices and televisions. Black Widow will also be the last time we see Scarlett Johansson’s signature Avenger in a movie, so she

What’s more, putting Black Widow on Disney+ would be a major loss in revenue for Marvel Studios. Each installment in the MCU makes tons of money at the box office, and Natasha’s long awaited solo flick was projected to do the same. Some fans might sign up for Disney+ to watch the blockbuster, subscribers are known to share their passwords with multiple people. As such, it doesn’t seem likely that Black Widow will head to streaming, especially since its a prequel that doesn’t necessarily affect the future of Phase Four.

It’s currently unclear when Black Widow will hit theaters, but The Eternals is set to arrive in November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.