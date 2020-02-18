once-were-brothers:-robbie-robertson-and-the-band

🔥Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Starring:

Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, David Geffen, Eric Clapton, Jann Wenner, Martin Scorsese, Peter Gabriel, Rick Dano, Robbie Robertson, Taj Mahal, Van Morrison

Summary:

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderieOnce Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band is a confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. Once Were Brothers blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more.… Expand

Genre(s):

Biography, History, Music, Documentary

Rating:

R

Runtime:
102 min

