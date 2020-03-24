ONCE UPON A TIME – “Heartless” – In a flashback to the Enchanted Forest, Bandit Snow dodges a bounty hunter known as the Woodcutter while shepherd David goes on a fateful journey to sell his family’s farm. In Storybrooke, the Evil Queen threatens to destroy the town and everyone in it unless Snow and David surrender their hearts. As Emma, Hook and Henry prepare to defend Storybrooke, Snow, David and Regina search for a magical sapling created by the first spark of true love. Regina uses Gold’s and the Evil Queen’s burgeoning romance against them, and Zelena offers Belle some friendly advice, on “Once Upon a Time,” SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (8: 00-9: 00 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jack Rowand)

JOSH DALLAS, GINNIFER GOODWIN, JENNIFER MORRISON, COLIN O’DONOGHUE, JARED GILMORE Looking for something to help distract you from the news? Once Upon a Time is the perfect show to watch on Netflix right now.With the way things are right now with the coronavirus, we could all use a little hope and fairy tale magic. There’s no better show to watch on Netflix for that than Once Upon a Time.It has magic, happy endings, and true love, and the villains are either defeated or redeemed. With the news being more depressing than ever, Once Upon a Time can give you a place to escape for a couple of hours of the day.It also doesn’t hurt that it brings back all the characters we loved as kids and reimagines them. Snow White is no damsel in distress. She’s a fighter who’s prepared to battle the Evil Queen and ensure her people are safe. Belle from Beauty and the Beast is still addicted to books but she’s also ready to go on an adventure. And her Beast is none other than Rumpelstiltskin!Even Captain Hook and the Evil Queen aren’t the villains they appear to be in the Disney films. Hook has a much more complicated backstory full of tragedy and lost love, and the Evil Queen AKA Regina Mills has had her heart broken one too many times.And that doesn’t even get into the character who connects them all: Emma Swan, a reluctant hero who is just trying to get by in life after growing up an orphan when she up in jail due to a bad boyfriend. She does not trust easily. Who can blame her? No one has ever given her a reason to trust them.ONCE UPON A TIME – “Page 23” – Believing there isn’t room in Storybrooke for both her and Regina, the Evil Queen sets out to eliminate her other half using Robin to bait the trap. Hook, determined to make things work with Emma, turns to his old friend Capt. Nemo for advice, but Gideon torpedoes his plan before he’s able to set things right. In a flashback to the Enchanted Forest, the Evil Queen learns a surprising lesson about the true source of her misery, on “Once Upon a Time,” SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (8: 00-9: 00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jack Rowand)LANA PARRILLAWhen the son she gave up for adoption, Henry, winds up on her doorstep, the wheels of fate take her to a place she could never imagine. When she takes Henry back home to Storybrooke, she thinks it’s just a regular small town. The diner is full of regulars, people who all know each other, and a mayor (and Henry’s adoptive mom) is a little sketchy.Emma decides to stay in Storybrooke for a while to make sure Henry is okay, but the longer she stays, the more she realizes something is up. Why? Because Storybrooke is the town all the fairy tale characters were sent to when a curse took over the Enchanted Forest. But there’s more! They have no idea who they are. Part of the curse makes them think they’re normal people living in a small town. Snow White is just a shy school teacher!Someone needs to break the curse for them to realize who they really are. And guess who has to break the curse? Emma Swan, of course! Why her? You’ll have to watch to find out!After all those years of hopelessness and loneliness, Emma finds a family she never expected and as the seasons go on, she becomes hopeful, trusting, and happy. Can you think of a better story to watch at this difficult time than that?Now, like with most shows, it has its faults. Some of the storylines can get a little bizarre, and there are character deaths that will rip your heart out, but hope is always at the center of it all. That’s something we really need at the moment.Why not escape for an hour or two into the world of Once Upon a Time and get away from watching the news? Whether you like fairy tales or not, it’s definitely worth a try! All seven seasons are streaming on Netflix right now.Have you watched Once Upon a Time before? If so, who is your favorite character? Let us know in the comments section below!