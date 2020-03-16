🔥On this day: Indian cricket hero Sachin Tendulkar celebrates record hundredth international century🔥

As the world of sport continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the cricketing calendar has been hit hard.

England’s tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed, while the Indian Premier League has already been pushed back and is still not certain to go ahead.

For some relief then, cricket fans might look back to this day in 2012, when one of the greatest players of all-time, Sachin Tendulkar, became the first player to score a hundred international centuries.

The Little Master hit his landmark ton in a one-day international against Bangladesh in Mirpur. It would turn out to be his final hundred for his country as he retired the following year.

Here is a look back on the day Tendulkar reached the milestone.

India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s long wait for his 100th international century came to an end as he moved into three figures in the Asia Cup clash with Bangladesh.

The ‘Little Master’ had been stuck on 99 tons on the international stage since March last year, when he hit 111 in the World Cup against South Africa in Nagpur.

He has twice been out in the 90s since but got over the line in Mirpur with a clip into the leg-side off the bowling of Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh’s fielders offered their congratulations to the 38-year-old, who lifted his bat and raised his eyes skyward, before celebrating his ton with back-to-back fours en route to a final score of 114.

Tendulkar, who reached his century off 138 balls, made his first international ton in 1990 against England at Old Trafford at the start of what has developed into a wonderful career.

Today’s was the India talisman’s 49th ton in ODIs and his first against Bangladesh.

Tendulkar, the all-time leading scorer in both Tests and ODIs with over 35,000 runs, had had to wait over a year to create his latest piece of history.

He failed to register a century on India’s tour of England, the home series against West Indies and the tour of Australia.

Tendulkar said the relentless talk about his 100th hundred had been draining, and hoped his achievement would encourage others to “chase their dreams”.

“I was not thinking about the milestone, the media started all this. Wherever I went – the restaurant, room service – everyone was talking about the 100th hundred,” he told television commentator Ramiz Raja.

“Nobody talked about my 99 hundreds. It became mentally tough for me because nobody talked about my 99 hundreds.

“I started off the season batting reasonably well. I was luckless. I am not playing only for my 100th hundred. It doesn’t matter how many 100s you score, you still put your head down, grind it out and do the job for the team.”

Asked if he had a message for his fans, Tendulkar added: “Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true. I had to wait for 22 years for India to win the World Cup.”

N Srinivasan, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, described Tendulkar as a “colossus”.

“Ever since he made his international debut in November 1989, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar has strode cricketing arenas the world over, like a colossus,” Srinivasan said.

“He has broken old records and set new benchmarks. He has been an inspiration to billions, and an ornament to the sport. March 16, 2012 will never be forgotten by cricket-lovers.”

Haroon Lorgat, the president of the International Cricket Council, added: “This is indeed a magnificent feat and not likely to be easily emulated.

“He is a marvel to cricket lovers around the world and with an array of batting records, Sachin is a true role model who will undoubtedly hold a special place in cricket’s history.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association.