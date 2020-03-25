🔥On This Day in Sport: March 25: Steve Smith banned in ball tampering scandal🔥

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sport worldwide, with the Tokyo Olympic Games now confirmed to have been suspended until 2021.

Football in the UK will also not return until April 30 at the very earliest, with a meeting to be held on April 3 to decide the next steps.

Additionally, a number of semi-professional leagues have been told their seasons are now finished, although the finer details of promotions, relegations and titles are yet to be decided.

The world of sport indeed looks bleak, so why not cheer yourself up with some sporting goodies of the past.

Below is a list of five memorable sporting moments that took place on this day, March 25, across a number of years.

Sir Alex’s unnecessary provocation

Manchester United legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was in 1999 fined £2200 after his “anti-Italian jibes” towards Champions League opponents Inter Milan were deemed an “unnecessary provocation”.

United won the tie 3-1 on aggregate to progress to the semi-finals. They, of course, went on to win the competition.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

GB 4x400m Commonwealth disqualification

Kimberly Wall, Nicola Sanders, Natasha Danvers-Smith and Christine Ohurugou thought they had taken gold in the 2006 Commonwealth Games women’s 4×400 meters relay final, only to be disqualified for incorrect lane positioning.

Team England performance director Brad McStravick believed Australia – whose protest cost his side – acted against the spirit of the rules.

“The rules are the rules,” he said. “It’s up to another country if they want to apply them and Australia have decided to do that. We have fallen prey to that and it’s very disappointing.”

(Getty Images)

Sir Chris Hoy does it again

Sir Chris Hoy in 2010 made it a stunning 10 world titles by taking first place in the Keirin at Copenhagen’s Track World Cycling Championships.

Hoy had to recover from a first-heat crash to make his way to the final before earning Britain their first gold of the Championships with the win.

(Getty Images)

Tiger Woods returns to number one

After three years away from the top of his sport, Tiger Woods made his return to world number one status with victory at the Arnold Palmer International in 2013.

Woods won by two shots and replaced Rory McIlroy as the world’s best golfer after dropping to a then-career-low 58th in 2011.

(Getty Images)

Anthony Crolla falls short

British boxer Anthony Crolla came up short in a bid to regain his WBA lightweight world title, losing a unanimous points decision in a rematch against Jorge Linares in Manchester in 2017.

The result paralleled their first encounter, Linares also winning via unanimous decision. Crolla gave it his all but the judges gave it 118-109 on all three scorecards.

(Getty Images)

Steve Smith gets caught

In 2018, Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was found ball-tampering in their Test defeat against South Africa.

Steve Smith was initially given a one Test ban and fined his match fee, Bancroft handed three demerit points.

Cricket Australia later banned Smith and vice-captain David Warner from all cricket for a year, Bancroft for nine months.

(AFP TV/AFP via Getty Images)