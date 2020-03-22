🔥On This Day in Sport: March 22: Steven Gerrard apologises after 38 second red card against Manchester United🔥

The outbreak of the coronavirus continues to rid the world seemingly of all sport, with the Olympics now the last major competition going ahead as scheduled – for now.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the very earliest, although with strict coronavirus restrictions in place, a later date seems more likely.

The European Championships have also been postponed until 2021.

While the pandemic continues to alter sport as we know it, one thing that won’t change is the past.

Below is a list of five memorable sporting moments that took place on this day, March 22, across a number of years.

Kelly Sotherton takes gold

Kelly Sotherton took gold in the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, Jessica Ennis finishing in third.

Sotherton retired after missing out on the London 2012 Olympics and at the start of the March this year was confirmed as Team England’s Track & Field Team Leader for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Photo: Getty Images

Marcus Trescothick hangs up his bat

Somerset confirmed their opening batsman Marcus Trescothick had retired from his international career in 2008.

The Englishman played 76 Test matches for his country scoring 5825 runs with 14 centuries on the way.

Photo: Getty Images

England win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

England beat New Zealand by four wickets to claim the ICC Women’s Cricket World cup in Sydney in 2009.

Nicky Shaw – who was a late replacement due to injury – claimed 4-34 to emerge as an unlikely hero for England.

Photo: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard sees red

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard apologized after being sent of after 38 seconds into a half-time substitute appearance against Manchester United at Anfield in 2015.

The Manchester club went on to win the game 2-1, an exquisite Juan Mata double sealing the victory, also effectively clinching them a top-four sport over Liverpool.

Photo: Getty Images

England all out for 58

In 2018, England suffered their sixth-worst result in Test history, after they collapsed against New Zealand, bowled out for just 58 on day one of their first Test.

Photo: Getty Images

After losing 4-0 in the recent Ashes series, England fell to 27-9 before eventually being dismissed.