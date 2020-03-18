🔥On This Day in Sport: March 18 – England's world record winning streak comes to an end🔥

The days without sport continue to roll on while additions to the postponed list rise amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Euro 2020 has now become Euro 2021, while the Premier League will meet on Thursday to discuss how best to complete the current campaign.

Boris Johnson has now urged we no longer attend pubs, clubs and theatres, and with no sport being played, why not take a trip down sporting memory lane.

Below is a list of five memorable sporting moments that took place on this day, March 18, across a number of years.

Henrik Larsson bags a hat-trick

Prolific forward Henrik Larsson scored an emphatic second-half hat-trick as Celtic beat Kilmarnock 3-0 in the CIS Insurance Cup final in 2001.

Martin O’Neil – in charge at the time – watched in dismay as Chris Sutton put Celtic’s 1-0 lead in jeopardy, a woeful challenge seeing the striker rightly sent off.

It didn’t prove costly, thankfully for Sutton.

El Hadji Diouf loses his cool

El Hadji Diouf, not one known for a cool temperament, luckily escaped with just a two-match ban after spitting at Celtic fans in Liverpool’s 1-1 away draw in the 2003 Uefa Cup quarter-final first leg.

After conducting an investigation, Uefa decided Diouf had been sufficiently provoked by the fans, earning Celtic a £2,300 fine!

Muamba recovers in intensive care

With Fabrice Muamba recovering in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bolton’s game against Tottenham, their upcoming game against Aston Villa was postponed.

The 2012 incident goes down as one of the most historic moments in English football, Muamba miraculously surviving despite his heart stopping for 78 minutes.

England’s run comes to an end

England’s incredible world record run of 18 straight victories came to an end in 2017 as Ireland handed Eddie Jones his first loss in charge of the Lions.

Ireland ran out 13-9 winners, ending England’s bid for a second straight Grand Slam in the Six Nations.

Federer loses his perfect record

Roger Federer’s perfect 2018 came to an end as Juan Martin Del Porto saved two match points to win his first Masters title at Indian Wells.

In a pulsating match, both players squandered match point opportunities, before Del Potro took the game 6-4 6-7 7-6.

