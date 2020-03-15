The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sport worldwide, so we are looking back at standout moments in history.

There will be no Premier League and EFL football action until April 3 at the earliest, though this day in history saw a very famous Wayne Rooney celebration.

Away from the football, this day in history also saw athletics history made, a thrilling Cheltenham Gold Cup and a stunning record in cricket come to an end.

Below is a list of five great sporting moments that took place on this day, March 15, across a number of years…

Athletics history is made

(Getty Images)

In 1991, Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka became the first man to clear 20 feet (6.1 metres) indoors.

He was the first to clear six metres, in 1985, and then the first to clear 20ft six years later. He repeated the feat outdoors in August, which is pictured above.

His record stood for 21 years – February 15, 2014 – when Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie bettered it by half an inch at the same indoor event. Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis added another half-inch to the record on February 15, 2020

India end Australia’s world-record run

(Getty Images)

In 2001, India won the second Test in Calcutta to end Australia’s world-record run of 16 successive Test victories.

It remains one of the most amazing fightbacks in Test cricket history. Vangipurappu Laxman, who hit 281 in the second innings, and Harbhajan Singh, who took 13 wickets, were the stars of the show.

India were forced to follow-on and declared at 657 for seven. Australia looked to be strolling to a draw but Singh’s heroics saw Australia’s run end.

Bobs Worth wins the Gold Cup

(Getty Images)

In 2013, Bobs Worth, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Barry Geraghty, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 11-4 favourite sealed a seven-length victory over runner-up Sir Des Champs and third-placed Long Run and was a 50th win at the meet for Henderson.

Rooney’s boxing celebration

(Getty Images/Getty Images/Getty Images)

In 2015, Premier League fans woke up on March 15 to a video of Wayne Rooney apparently being knocked out unconscious by Phil Bardsley.

Never one to shy away, Rooney replied by scoring the third in a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham and celebrating by punching thin air and falling backwards – mimicking the video. A perfect response.

Arsenal thump AC Milan in Europe

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In 2018, Danny Welbeck scored twice against AC Milan to toast his England recall by sending Arsenal into the last eight of the Europa League with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Having won 2-0 at San Siro in the first leg, Arsenal were in full control of the tie. Even Hakan Calhanoglu’s opener at the Emirates Stadium didn’t shake the Gunners.

They went on to beat CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals but lost to eventual winners Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals as they were again denied Champions League football.