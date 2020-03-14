The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sport worldwide, with Premier League and EFL football suspended until April 3 at the very earliest.

And yes, while that may have many sport fans out there scratching their heads, wondering just what they are going to do on a Saturday afternoon, fear not – we have some sporting nostalgia to fill that void.

Below is a list of five great sporting moments that took place on this day, March 14, across a number of years.

Steve Harmison’s 2004 bowling masterclass

On March 14 2004, Steve Harmison took world-class bowling to another level, storming through the West Indies batting order in the first of a four Test series.

Harmison – awarded Player of the match for his performance – took seven wickets for 12 runs at Sabina Park, with West Indies bowled out for 47 as England won by 10 wickets.

(AFP via Getty Images)

David Navarro’s 2007 brawl

Valencia’s David Navarro had, let’s say, a momentary lapse in judgement as he ran on the pitch and punched Inter Milan midfielder Nicolas Burdisso at the end of their Champions League game.

Valencia actually emerged the winners of the tie, but Navarro was handed a hefty seven-month ban – a sucker-punch, you might say.

(Getty Images)

David Beckham’s Achilles heel

In 2010, David Beckham – playing for AC Milan – tore his Achilles, ending his hopes of playing at the World Cup in South Africa.

England were knocked out by Germany in a devastating 4-1 loss, Beckham’s World Cup career coming to an unfortunate end.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Champions League comeback

We all know that Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, but who remembers this stunning last-16 comeback against Napoli?

Chelsea – facing an uphill battle after a disappointing 3-1 first leg defeat in Italy – had Branislav Ivanovic to thank, his extra-time goal sealing a 4-1 victory on the night, 5-4 on aggregate.

The rest, as they say, was history.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester’s 2017 Champions League heroics

History will remember 2016 as Leicester’s year of glory, and rightly so. But although they dropped off the following season, finishing 12th, there were some positive moments.

Perhaps none more so than their stunning victory against Sevilla in the Champions League last-16, with goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton earning the Foxes a place in the quarter-finals.

(Getty Images)

More blasts from the past…

1877: Test cricket was inaugurated when James Lillywhite’s touring England team met the Australians at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

1990: Playing for New Zealand against Australia at Wellington, Richard Hadlee took five wickets in an innings for the 100th time in his career.

1991: Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka became the first man to clear 20 feet (6.1 metres) indoors.

2001: India won the second Test in Calcutta to end Australia’s world-record run of 16 successive Test victories.

2012: Barcelona announced defender Eric Abidal was to undergo a liver transplant a year after he had surgery to remove a tumour.