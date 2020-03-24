🔥On this day in music: Elvis Presley joins the army — and everything changes🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

On the morning of March 24, 1958, Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and joined the army. He was the biggest musician on the planet, but after two years of active service, he would return a very different man — and find the world a very different place.

Before he released a string of hit singles, scandalised the nation with those gyrating hips and rose to become the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Presley had enrolled with the US Selective Service System. That was in 1953, and Presley could scarcely have imagined how much would have changed by the time the military decided to call him up.

Many Americans mourned the loss of their greatest entertainer, and some in the armed forces even tried to soften the blow, offering him a number of cushy roles away from the usual toil. But Presley refused, uninterested in the prospect of spending his military service performing for other troops. He wanted to become a normal GI.

That’s what happened — almost. His famously coiffed hair was given an army trim (“Hair today, gone tomorrow”, Presley quipped as the barber snipped his sideburns) but was spared the full buzzcut. When he was shipped out to a base in Frankfurt, hordes of young fans tried to scale the walls to catch a glimpse.

His time with the army was a mild success, seeing him rise to the rank of sergeant, but it was shaped by tragedy. Just months after he joined, in August 1958, his beloved mother Gladys died. Presley was allowed to head back to the States for her funeral. “You know how much I lived my whole life just for you,” he reportedly cried out during the service.

It was also the period in which he began to slide into the depths of substance abuse. He would lead his Army pals on wild drinking trips, and discovered a taste for amphetamines. Presley was amazed by the supposed “strength and energy” they gave him, but his habit quickly grew unhealthy. It was something he never would be able to shake.

While all this was going on abroad, Presley’s inexorable manager Colonel Tom Parker continued to release the singles that had been stockpiled before his service. But it did little to divert the tide of American music, which was moving away from Presley’s brand of rock ‘n’ roll, and preparing itself for the British Invasion.

When he did finally come home, a little less than two years after he left, Presley released the number one single Stuck On You, but by then it was too late. The culture of which Elvis had once been the leader had now left him behind, and there was little he could do to reclaim his throne. As time passed, he became something of a recluse, muddling his way into an underwhelming film career and quitting live music for seven years. He would, of course, have his famous comeback in 1968, but things never were the same.

Elvis joined the army as a king, clean and on top of the world, but left it drug-addled and in decline. Had he never been drafted, who knows how different it all could have been.