🔥On the Money: Hot tip for how you can cut your energy bills🔥

There’s good news and bad news if you have a standard energy bill.

The good news is that for 15 million people across the country, gas and electricity bills will be coming down from April.

The average yearly dual-fuel energy bill will fall by £17, from £1179 to £1162, for 11 million households that use a standard variable energy tariff to buy their energy.

There will be a similar cut for four million homes that have a pre-pay meter, with the average price falling from £1217 to £1200.

The energy watchdog Ofgem said that last year alone, households protected by the default price cap are estimated to have saved £1 billion on their energy bills.

Extra cash is obviously good news but the announcement on Friday that the cap on energy bills has been reduced, actually means two thirds of households get just an extra 32p a week. But that’s not the bad news. The really bad news is that if you’re on a standard tariff, you’re paying far too much to heat and light up your home, even after the price cut.

The fact is you could save hundreds of pounds on your energy bills simply by switching supplier or tariff.

How much could you save? Depending on which supplier you’re with, you could cut annual costs by as much as £377, according to Energy helpline. “While the price cap is defined as a fair price, a fair price isn’t a good price. If you think you’re doing well on it, actually you’re still ripping yourself off,” warns Martin Lewis of Moneysavingexpert.

“So while the new price cap rate from April is £1162 a year for someone with typical usage, the market’s cheapest deals are a little under £800 for the same usage,” he points out. There are now around 60 suppliers you can switch to and a range of comparison sites, such as Compare the Market, GoCompare, Moneysupermarket and USwitch, that can show you at a glance the different tariffs on offer and how much saving you could make.

And switching needn’t be a difficult process. You simply need to put your details in online, which can take around 20 minutes, to be in line to save more than £300 a year by switching to a new supplier.

There are also a range of automatic switching services, such as Flipper, Look After My Bills, Switchd and WeFlip, that will move you to a better tariff when your current deal ends, taking away all the hassle of doing so yourself.

But you may not even need to go online and switch supplier to save money. If you’re on a standard variable tariff, call your existing supplier to ask about their deals.

For example, British Gas has a one-year fixed tariff at £865 a year, which includes a year’s free boiler cover and could be yours just for a phone call.