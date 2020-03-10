🔥On the Money: For the brave, this stock market crash is an investment opportunity🔥

What a difference a few months makes. Whichever way you voted, December’s general election restored a little certainty to the economy.

That gave long-awaited reassurance to investors who reacted by stashing more money in funds than they had for two years.

Some £4.2 billion was invested in retail funds in January, according to the Investment Association.

But it could be argued that the timing of the investment was the worst.

Stock markets had a fearful February with the value of shares slumping more than 10% as the coronavirus outbreak hit home, and this week’s crash has shown markets remain febrile.

Company after company warned profits would be hit by covid-19.

But anyone regretting their January investment should think again.

“this is clearly an increasingly unsettling time for everyone, including investors,” said Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association. “but it’s important to take a long-term view, with markets tending to overcome periods of volatility.”

In other words, panicking on short-term market moves could be a costly mistake.

While the FTSE 100 sunk to almost a four-year low at the end of February, it then climbed for three days in a row at the beginning of this month.

That meant anybody who rushed to take their cash out of funds as markets slumped last month would have missed out on the short market bounceback in the first few days of march. But then again anyone who thought to buy while the market was rising would have quickly been left with losses as the market slumped again at the end of last week and the beginning of this week.

There is a school of thought that reckons you should ignore the short-term turmoil that can envelop the market, as it has done in recent weeks. It will always recover, some believe.

But others urge investors to take action to ensure their nest-eggs can cope with whatever future financial shocks face us.

Brian Dennehy, managing director of FundExpert, has long warned of a correction of 25%-30% in stock markets.

“that’s not a pleasant thought, but it’s not the end of the world,” he says. “but it is essential to recognise the danger and figure out how to respond.”

He warns of complacency generated by a 40-year bull market when shares have always recovered, but he fears that stock markets are extremely vulnerable to a shock.

“if the outbreak of the spreading of the coronavirus is the shock, it is a massive wake-up call to investors and the financial industry and the media, a large proportion of whom have sleepwalked into the unfolding crisis,” he warns.

He advises his clients to hold up to half of their portfolio in cash and apply a 10% stop-loss, which would mean selling investments if they fall to a certain level.

Other experts reckon that markets could be ready to take off again, but predicting the future really is a mug’s game.

Individual investors need to make their own call on what they think the future holds and adjust their portfolio accordingly.

How to save it

Save on stamps

The cost of stamps will increase later this month. From March 23 a first-class stamp will set you back 76p, a rise of 6p, while second-class stamps are climbing 4p to 65p. But you can beat the increase by buying in bulk beforehand. Because they just say 1st or 2nd, stamps you buy at the cheaper price stay valid even after postage costs go up.

Marvel-ous offer

The new streaming service Disney+, which offers all the Disney and Marvel range, launches in the UK on 24 March at £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. But if you order a year’s subscription by March 23, it’ll cost you just £49.99 at preview.disneyplus.com/uk

Free disinfectant

Win a free bottle of disinfectant, useful at the moment, through Zoflora’s online competition. Go to zoflora.co.uk/wheel-of-pawtune and put in your details. Then you’ll be able to spin a wheel to win, with discounts on offer too.

Food for nothing

MoneySavingExpert has rounded up 16 ways to get free or cheap food. Become a mystery diner and you can get free meals — and sometimes a small bonus — for writing reports about restaurants and bars. Company apps also offer freebies, such as Greggs and KFC. Full details at moneysavingexpert.com/shopping/how-to-get-free-or-cheap-food/

Cut-price circus

You can get 40% off the entry price of Zippos Circus when it visits Blackheath, East Ham, Mitcham and Wallington in April and May through family discount site Littlebird. Go to littlebird.co.uk/idea/zippos-circus-blackheath-east-ham-mitcham-wallington-offer