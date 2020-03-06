On the Beat: Why I left my business card in the Union Station clock tower

Valerie Schremp Hahn takes a selfie in the Union Station clock tower, because she can.

Valerie Schremp Hahn

Sometimes an idea for a story takes you on a workday adventure.Take my cover story in last week’s STL Life, for instance. I wrote about the new aquarium clock at the St. Louis Aquarium and the old clock inside the tower at St. Louis Union Station.I had covered the construction of the new aquarium over the past year, and knew early on that the aquarium clock tank was modeled after the tower clock.I thought that was a pretty neat tidbit, but would it be enough for a story?The more I looked into the aquarium/tower thing, the more info I got. The new clock was made by Americlock, a company based in Maryland Heights and owned by James Androuais. We visited him at his shop and learned how he and his crew built the clock.After connecting with Darlene Menietti, who works for LHM, the developer behind the hotel and aquarium at Union Station, and its unofficial historian, I knew I wanted to get up inside that clock tower. She was happy with any excuse to climb up as well.She has been a Boy Scout leader for years and came prepared. She supplied me and photographer Colter Peterson with bottles of water, face masks and a flashlight. I tucked a tape measure into my purse because I knew I wanted to measure the clock’s face and compare it to the aquarium clock. She had warned me to not wear my best clothing for the climb.Not a problem — my print journalist wardrobe would do.As we poked around, eschewing the face masks and water, we chuckled at the smattering of beer bottles and graffiti people had left behind. “First snow, Oct. 20, 1913,” someone wrote in a flouncy script. “What the hell you looking up here for,” someone wrote on the underside of a stair tread.I wondered the same myself as we climbed the steps up the 230-foot tower. We stopped counting the steps after a while. I didn’t want to scratch my own name into the wooden stairwell or brick wall (leave no trace, as the scouts say) so I stuck a business card in a crack in the bricks. Leave no trace that is not biodegradable, at least…By the end of our climb, I knew I had more than enough information for a story on these two clocks. Coincidentally, Androuais with Americlock had also done maintenance work on the clock in the tower. He knew the west face wasn’t working and wasn’t sure what was wrong with it.I emailed him a picture of what appeared to be the issue: “the thingie is disconnected,” I wrote. The “thingie” turned out to be a transmission rod that connected the clock face to the motor. Somebody probably bumped it out of place, Androuais said.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer Colter Peterson pauses to take a closer look in the Union Station clock tower.

Valerie Schremp Hahn

By the end of the week, as we faced our print deadline, I checked in with him to see if he had made the fix. It would be a nice line to add to the story.He almost did, he said, but had to return Saturday morning, after our deadline, with a part. (By the way, I had let Menietti know he was coming to climb the tower, and she tagged along, thrilled to have him answer more questions about the clock’s inner workings.)Meanwhile, he had found my business card wedged in the crack. “Is that your way of writing your name on the wall but not actually writing your name?” he emailed.Probably better than leaving a beer bottle, I wrote back.Now, every time I drive by Union Station or spot it from the highway, I think about our climb, and how big the clock face was from the inside. (About eight feet in diameter, by my tape measure.)And I’m happy to report the west face is indeed ticking again.

