On the beat: Setting your story in enemy territory

Vern Moehrs (left), longtime manager of the Waterloo Millers men’s baseball team, chats with current Waterloo High School baseball coach Mark Vogel before their game against Millstadt at the 48th Annual Valmeyer Mid-Summer Baseball Classic Tournament in Valmeyer, IL on July 4, 2019. Vogel played for Moehrs for a dozen years and helps out the team by coaching third base. Photo by Tim Vizer

Tim Vizer

As columnists, we analyze and criticize and praise and appraise the Cardinals, Blues and Mizzou (and Billikens, BattleHawks and others, too). But sometimes, it’s fun to just step back and tell a story.I’d heard about this octogenarian who was a local hero in a smaller town near St. Louis. Vern Moehrs was his name. At age 84, he was still managing a competitive summer baseball team in Waterloo, across the river in Illinois. He managed the team for 59 years. He’d put on his “suit” – Vern vernacular for a baseball uniform – sit in the dugout and coach ballplayers a quarter of his age.He’d managed more than 2,000 games, many against his hated rivals from Valmeyer. From the first e-mail tip I received about Vern, every mention of Waterloo also included the rival team from Valmeyer. In the Mon-Clair summer league, these teams had battled for generations, the one constant through all the baseball years being a fiery Vern in a Waterloo suit.“We’ve gone to war,” said 72-year-old Denny Pieper, a longtime Valmeyer manager, during an interview for the story. “Oh yes. It’s calmed down a lot in the last few years. But prior to that, I mean, it was like a hate-hate relationship.”There were brushback pitches and fights. One time, with Vern in the third-base box, a Waterloo slugger hit a walk-off homer. As the player rounded third, Vern started screaming the lyrics from “Goodnight, Irene.”For the piece, I’d spent a lot of time with Vern. We talked on the phone, I spent time in his home, I went to a game at Waterloo, but, the best story-telling opportunity came from the game I was in the dugout. That was during a summer tournament … in Valmeyer.It was the Fourth of July. Vern’s team wasn’t playing Valmeyer that day – as if they didn’t want to take away from the fireworks that night. But the game was in Valmeyer. I knew I had to open the story with this scene — and end i from there, too.There was one minor issue. The Post-Dispatch policy calls for using capital letters for the dateline (the city of where we did the reporting and where the crux of the story took place). Initially, I thought it would just look weird if the dateline to the story was VALMEYER, when the story was about the manager from Waterloo. This was frustrating to me. And then I thought about ol’ Vern. He had some pride. The whole story was about him, so could you imagine his frustration if the first word of his big article was the name of his hated rival? That’s when it hit me – THAT should be the opening to the story.So I took a writing risk, and here’s how the story began: VALMEYER — Oh man, Vern is going to hate the dateline on this story. Of all the words that could’ve begun this piece about him, and it’s his rival town? In capital letters, too? Sorry, Vern. But that’s how we do datelines, and that’s where this story starts, in enemy territory, on the Fourth of July.

