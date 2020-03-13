On the beat: Photographer winds up on the edge of a St. Louis gun battle

A child’s carseat sits on the trunk of a car involved in a shooting and car accident near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

When I started pursuing journalism in college, it was more for access to sports than news.But that morphed into a love for telling stories important to the communities I care about. St. Louis became one of those communities last year while I spent six months interning with the Post-Dispatch. So when I was offered a full time position at the beginning of this year, I said yes, eager to to cover the Blues, politics and the other quirky city news.Covering shootings isn’t enjoyable, but it’s important.But on March 5, I wound up in the middle of a shooting scene by coincidence.I was driving on North Grand Boulevard, trying to learn the area a bit better. From inside my car it just sounded like a few pops, maybe a car backfiring next to me. Then there were a lot more, cars started careening around the street in front of me and people were running for cover.It clicked pretty quickly that the sounds were gunshots. Instinctively, I ducked down and turned down Kossuth Avenue, just trying to get out of the way. Judging by the aftermath, staying on Grand or even stopping at the intersection would have meant I’d been even more involved.I pulled into a parking lot with a solid brick building between me and Grand. Letting things settle down a bit while my adrenaline stopped pumping seemed wise. As a group of people began gathering outside a small apartment complex, I grabbed a camera and walked over.Even on the other side of the building I could hear someone screaming in despair. This is a scream I’ve heard at other shooting scenes and it means someone is badly hurt, or worse. It makes your neck hair prickle and shivers run down your back. Not a good sign. It became apparent that the shooting had ended, so I walked out to Grand toward people who had gathered around a person laying in the street.The scene stretched for a block and a half. Two cars had careened off the road into a parking lot. An engine sat in the street, separated from its vehicle. Two cars farther down were wrecked, one with a broken axle, another with the driver’s side caved in.It was a lot to absorb, and a week later new details emerge in my memory. Most of the photos I took that day will never be published. They show people severely injured and dying. I documented what was in front of me. It’s easier to say “don’t publish them” than “I wish I had taken that photo.”I talked to a young man at the scene who didn’t want to be identified. He summed it up succinctly: “Every sunny day this happens.”

Double shooting, car crashes send multiple people to the hospital

A police officer stands near an engine that was torn out of a car during a series of vehicle crashes and a shooting that happened in the area around Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Shooting on Grand Boulevard

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and car accidents near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Double shooting, car crashes send multiple people to the hospital

A St. Louis medic carries young children away from the scene of a series of vehicle crashes and a shooting that happened in the area around Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Shooting on Grand Boulevard

The engine of a vehicle sits in the street at a shooting and car accident near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Double shooting, car crashes send multiple people to the hospital

Police investigate the scene of a series of vehicle crashes and a shooting that happened in the area around Kossuth Avenue and North Grand Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Shooting on Grand Boulevard

Police respond to the scene of a shooting and car accident near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Shooting on Grand Boulevard

A child’s carseat sits on the trunk of a car involved in a shooting and car accident near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

Your subscription helps to fund the work of our journalists. Subscribe today for just $3 for 3 months to support an independent free press and to help us continue our exclusive in-depth reporting.

Security got tighter, and the chances have decreased. But there have been a few times when I’ve been locked into the arena, or stadium, or ballpark.

A fact learned while writing about the new aquarium turned into a historical story with a dusty climb up a tower.

He was a baseball coach in Waterloo for nearly 60 years and Valmeyer his bitter enemy.

Reporter had plenty of questions about sewage problems in Centreville, but found few answers from officials.

Louise “Weezie” Zdellar’s granddaughter said the last story she ever read in her beloved hometown paper was about her own remarkable life.

When technology balks, Benjamin Hochman walks. Down a snowy sidewalk to get a column filed on time.

When Muhammad Ali asks sportswriter Rick Hummel for a favor, there’s only one response.

A child’s carseat sits on the trunk of a car involved in a shooting and car accident near the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.