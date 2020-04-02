On the beat: Older St. Peters man’s plight to find toilet paper prompts outpouring of help

For Wednesday’s paper, I wrote a story about a 78-year-old man with serious underlying health issues who was struggling to find toilet paper for him and his wife, also an at-risk senior citizenMost everyone knows by now, that the coronavirus is not too kind to those over the age of 60 with chronic respiratory, heart and other conditions.And toilet paper, along with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, are flying off the shelves as soon as they are stocked.Steve Wilson, of St. Peters, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, suffered two bouts with cancer and uses a service dog. He should not be roaming through stores looking for toilet paper.Wilson contacted my editor at the Post-Dispatch after calling grocery stores to ask if they could set aside some rolls for people like him and getting nowhere. I called Wilson — along with Dierbergs and Schnucks.

The grocery chains’ representatives said all they can do is set aside an hour for the elderly to shop and limit the number of rolls people can buy. Managing special requests was not feasible.The story about Wilson’s plight prompted dozens of calls, emails and comments on Facebook of people wanting to help the couple. The response has been heartwarming, at a time when most readers could use some good news.Rest assured, Wilson now has toilet paper. As he wrote: “The power of the pen is astonishing.”Many of you were wondering, so here are his text messages to me:

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The guard will help Missouri coordinate its response to the coronavirus. The mobilization lasts until May 15, unless the governor extends it.

Though it’s been slow to arrive, Gov. Mike Parson warns that the ‘pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.’

The city’s public safety director said the city could go to court to close churches that defy the order prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903.

St. Charles County has provided more details, including illnesses in a gas station, post office and nursing home, than St. Louis city or county.

Four residents and two employees at Life Care Center of St. Louis and three residents and one employee at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Charles test positive.