🔥On the Beat: Multilingual dog outsmarts Ladue couple🔥

Pat Litzenich with their dogs, Harry and Sally. Photo courtesy of Pat Litzenich

Harry the dogPhoto courtesy of Pat Litzenich

I recently interviewed a long-married couple and wrote about their meet cute at the first Super Bowl. While talking to Pat and Joe Lintzenich, the topic of dogs came up. As anyone who has met me or follows me on Twitter knows, invoking this topic will provoke mom-bragging about my Frankie, aka the cutest dog ever. The Lintzeniches had their own pup to brag about. Their story about their adopted pup Harry, who was 7 years old when they got him, didn’t make the column, but it’s worth sharing here for fellow dog lovers.The Humane Society labeled Harry a “beagle mix,” although DNA testing later that disputed that. It revealed that he is about half flat-coated retriever, Joe said. “The other 50 percent is a generous mix,” he added. Pat and Joe quickly learned that Harry had been well-trained by his previous owner. He understood many commands and when either of them mentioned “going outside” or any variation of the phrase, he reacted with the enthusiasm of a far younger pup — jumping, excited barking, running in circles. Every time. His enthusiasm was contagious, and his adopted sister, Sally, would also get worked up. Pat and Joe decided to start spelling out the word “o-u-t” when asking one another if they dogs needed to go. This is when Harry suggested he might know how to read. At least he was able to decode that word pretty quickly.