🔥On the beat: Livestreamed living room show brings editor some near ‘normal’🔥

How I watched B.J. Barham of American Aquarium on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Amanda St. Amand

It felt like a date night. A small music venue, a cold beer in a favorite koozie and the frontman of a favorite band singing his heart out. But on Thursday night, the venue was a laptop in my living room and the frontman, B.J. Barham of American Aquarium, was in his North Carolina living room playing for a few hundred fans who each spent $15 for 45 minutes of near normalcy.My venue of choice usually is Off Broadway, the St. Louis nightspot that holds about 300 fans on a big night. But music venues have gone dark, financial victims of the coronavirus pandemic, canceled tours and orders to keep gatherings under 10.For lovers of live music and bands that aren’t major mainstream acts, there’s worry for their livelihood. For their band and crews. For fear they’ll give up music when they can’t earn a living making it. So some fans are trying to show support by buying T-shirts and vinyl or paying a nominal fee for a livestream.On a rainy night in Freeburg, I listened to a favorite musician. I sang along on a few tunes. I drank one beer, then a second. I clapped and cheered as Barham wrapped songs like “Harmless Sparks” and “Burn. Flicker. Die.” We all need a break. For journalists, the past few weeks have been anything but normal. We report and write stories about shutdowns and shortages and social distancing. We make lists of canceled events and closed businesses. We talk to people who are frightened and frustrated and furious. We plan what issues and stories about the pandemic we need to report tomorrow, next week, next month.