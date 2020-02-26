On the beat: Crickets and unanswered questions from Metro East government

A sewer pump at 82nd and Bluff Streets in Centreville stands surrounded by rainwater on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. When pooled water damages pumps and causes them to fail, raw sewage from the neighborhood sits trapped in the sewer lines causing a myriad of problems for residents. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Trying to get Centreville government and utility officials to explain the horrific flooding and sewer issues plaguing their residents and customers was a major challenge in reporting on these issues.For a month, I called Centreville City Hall, explaining I was a reporter and needing comment in response to the residents’ complaints. I left my name and several ways to contact me. I also sent emails through the “contact the mayor” feature on the city’s website.Meanwhile, I also left several messages with Commonfields of Cahokia, which also shares in maintenance of Centreville’s sewer system.With no one returning my calls, I tried calling members of the Centreville City Council. I reached two — one who said he would return my call but never did, and another who said she had not been attending meetings lately because of courses she was taking at night.An assistant to Centreville Mayor Marius Jackson eventually got back to me and told me I had to submit all my questions in writing to the mayor. I explained how this was difficult to ensure accuracy and validity, but she insisted. And I was to email the questions to her email account, not his.I emailed her 11 questions. Two weeks went by with no answers, so I attended a Centreville City Council and approached the mayor afterward. Jackson at first said he would email his answers, but he continued answering my questions as we talked.At one point, the mayor said the city maintains four of the pumps that are supposed to pump wastewater out of the city, while Commonfields maintains the rest.The next night, however, I attended a town hall about an effort to consolidate the cities of Centreville and Alorton, and eventually Cahokia. Alorton Village Administrator Lamar Gentry (who has a questionable past), who also describes himself at the TIF administrator for Centreville, told the crowd that Centreville maintains 10 pumps.Confused, I tried calling Gentry at Alorton city offices the next day. I left a message saying I had questions for him about the sewer system. An assistant returned my call, saying I had to contact Centreville Township Supervisor Curtis McCall with any questions about sewers.I reached McCall, who told me he could only talk about the consolidation effort. He said he didn’t know anything about the sewer system since the township was not involved in its maintenance.That night, because no one had returned my calls from Commonfields, I attended a Commonfields Board of Trustees meeting. Commonfields maintains most of the pumps and sewer lines in Centreville. Guess who was the board chairman? Curtis McCall, who had earlier told me he knew nothing about the sewers.I finally got some answers from Commonfields that night. The superintendent blamed the sewage backing up in Centreville on East St. Louis, whose sewer lines are connected to Commonfields’. The East St. Louis lines are full, he said.I went to the office of the East St. Louis Public Works Department and tried calling the office. No one has returned my calls. But I’ll keep trying.

Earlie Fuse watches activity outside his Piat Place window on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, after an overnight rain again flooded his home and entire block, collapsing a new basement wall he replaced in October because of long-standing problems with flooding. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Willie Jordan, with the Joyce Foundation, goes over possible expenses with Centreville residents on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, during a strategy meeting in which people affected by flooding decide how to spend $30,000 of a block grant they secured to confront their water and sewage problems. Jordan enumerated the costs involved in a civic activism plan as opposed to using the money for solely legal remedies. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A clump of human waste and toilet paper forms on a sewer venting pipe on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, that has been flowing constantly for about 15 years in the front yard of Centreville residents Lincoln and Hazel LaFlore’s home on 82nd Street. Any home on the LaFlores’ block can contribute to the raw sewage that will flow out of it. If the pipe is capped, the same water and waste would rise up through the drains, toilets and sinks inside their home. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Nicole Nelson, an attorney working with Centreville residents, conducts a strategy meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Centreville Church of Christ in which citizens discuss actions plans and decide what steps to take to confront their water and sewage problems. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Centreville resident William Byrd, is shown what’s beneath sewer manhole cover in Centreville on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, by Frank Pace, a foreman with Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District, the sewer utility that covers the city. Byrd attended a public meeting at the utility the night before and complained about his water problems. The next day, Pace met to show Byrd all the pumps, inside and outside of Centreville that should be responsible for moving sewer water out of the city. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Nicholas Gale, left, and Chester Jackson, with the Centreville public works department, dig new trenches along 80th Street in Centreville on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in an effort to create better runoff. Despite the effort, water continues to flood the streets in that part of the city, mainly because subsequent canals are not sufficiently clear of vegetation and trash for proper flow. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Human waste and toilet paper lays gathered in the yard of Centreville resident Walter Byrd on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after a sewer cleanout pipe installed at his home, overwhelmed by a recent heavy rainfall, spewed it outward. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A U.S. Mail truck makes its way slowly through water covering the 4400 block of Piat Place on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, before a heavy overnight rainfall flooded the street and several in the area. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Water spews from a hole in the street on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Laura Avenue and 63rd Street in Centreville near one of the city’s running sewer pumps. The pumps in the city often fail creating problems for residents that can include water backing up into home through the drains. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Centreville resident Walter Byrd, left, talks with Corey Allen along 80th Street on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, Allen, who recently got hired as Centreville’s public works supervisor had a crew putting PVC piping into canals along the street. Byrd told Allen he was skeptical their measures would be enough to resolve the problem. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Centreville residents Lonnie, right, and Patricia Greenwood look out over their flooded Piat Place block on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with son, Arthur, 14, after an overnight heavy rainfall left them trapped for a couple of days. The Greenwoods, used to the possibility of being flooded, prepared to stay in when the forecast predicted heavy rain. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Earlie Fuse poses on the front porch of his Piat Place home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, that has been sinking from frequent flood water around his house and pulling away from the front door frame. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

“This has become a routine,” says Steven Scott, a resident on Piat Place in Centreville, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, as he pushes mud and water away from his home and towards a nearby storm drain a couple of days after a flood that covered his entire block with about two feet of water retreated. Residents in parts Centreville have to clean up the streets themselves following frequent flooding that leaves the pavement coated with mud and debris. Scott laments not being able to keep his truck, shoes and floors in his home clean because of constant build-up of mud and dirt. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A home at 83rd and Bluff in Centreville stands surrounded by rainwater on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The water, which is no longer carried away by the existing runoff system, becomes trapped and stays long after rain subsides. The situation creates a formidable mosquito problem for neighborhood residents. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Pebbles, a dog at Lonnie Greenwood’s Piat Place home stands in it’s flooded backyard warding off strangers on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, after an overnight rain covered the backyard and the entire block with water. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Earlie Fuse surveys damage done on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his Piat Place home a few days after a heavy rain caused flooding that collapsed a new basement wall he had just replaced in October because of long-standing problems with flooding. This was the sixth wall he’s installed for his basement. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Centreville resident Patricia Greenwood listens with other residents on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, during a strategy meeting at Centreville Church of Christ in which citizens discuss actions plans and decide what steps to take to confront their water and sewage problems. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

