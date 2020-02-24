🔥On the beat: Being asked to vet a speech by The Greatest🔥

Muhammad Ali, former world heavyweight boxing champion, toys with the finely combed hair of television sports commentators Howard Cosell before the start of the Olympic boxing trials, Aug. 7, 1972, in West Point, NY. (AP Photo)

Interviewing Muhammad Ali was a big deal. But it got even bigger.I was on the boxing beat in the late 1970s when St. Louisan Leon Spinks was fighting in Las Vegas, with a victory gaining him a shot at the heavyweight title against Muhammad Ali.The fight was to be held at the Las Vegas Hilton and I wondered if Ali would be there when, lo and behold, I saw him walking through the casino with a huge retinue behind him. I finally worked my way to the front of the line and, just as we all got to the hotel elevator, I explained who I was and what I wanted. He said, “Get on.”I did, as instructed.Soon, the members of his posse got off at various floors until it was just he and I at the penthouse level. He asked me to get off with him and into his suite we went. Soon, he sent away his wife, Veronica Porsche, who was doing some correspondence, and his bodyguard and then it was the two of us. I asked him as many questions as I could, a half hour’s worth, I imagine, and he answered all of them as only he could.At what I presumed to be the end of the interview, Ali said, “I’ve answered all your questions and now, could you do me a favor?” I was flabbergasted at what that might be and he whipped out a speech he had given at a Harvard commencement and wanted to know what I thought of it before he delivered it at Oxford a couple of months later. I can’t recall the details other than it was spell-binding.