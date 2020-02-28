On the beat: A hotspot failure sends reporter out into the snow

St. Louis University Billikens guard Yuri Collins drives past Duquesne Dukes guard Lamar Norman Jr. in the second half during a men’s basketball game between the Duquesne Dukes and the St. Louis University Billikens at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

The show must go on …But deadline is deadline.Last winter, one of the top point guards to ever come from our area, Yuri Collins, announced he was staying put. The St. Mary’s High star was headed to St. Louis University, where he’s currently thriving as a freshman, ranked fourth in the entire conference in assists per game. I decided to write a column about Collins. I headed out to St. Mary’s, met Yuri the magician. Interviewed his coach and his teammates and even his older cousin, recently released from prison where he’d followed Yuri’s career.I scurried home and started writing. My wife, Angela, and I had tickets for a local theater performance. I totally thought I had enough time to get the Collins column done. I thought wrong. I sat in the passenger’s seat trying to work some Yuri-like magic on my laptop while my wife drove to a local church. (Not to pray for me, that’s where the play was being held.)Still didn’t finish. Had to finish. Angela went into the small theater to watch the first act, while I sat in the lobby to finish writing. But it was like vault in there – no available wireless, and the hotspot on my phone wouldn’t connect.I finally finished the column. But — how would I send it to the Post-Dispatch night desk? I remembered there was a Kaldi’s Coffee a few minutes drive away – and it was open at night. So, I’d just drive over there … except Angela had the keys. And this wasn’t some huge theater venue I could slip into. Even the door opening in the dark theater would cause a scene, let alone me wandering through the rows, trying to locate my wife.I’ll just walk. I went outside, where it had started snowing. Like, snowing snowing. I trudged toward the Kaldi’s, in the snow, while holding my open laptop in the snow, because I tried to connect to my hotspot while walking, to save time. It wasn’t working. I was like – how did I get to this point???I kept going in the snow, and about halfway there on the dark Skinker Boulevard sidewalk, I spotted a small awning at a building. I tried to connect to the hotspot again. It worked! Hallelujah. I called our night sports editor, Don Reed, to tell him the column was in – if only he knew I was outdoors, huddled under an awning in a snowstorm.I walked back. Waited for intermission. Watched the second act. Didn’t know what the heck was going on in the plot. And I was wet. But — the column was in!

Louise “Weezie” Zdellar’s granddaughter said the last story she ever read in her beloved hometown paper was about her own remarkable life.

Reporter had plenty of questions about sewage problems in Centreville, but found few answers from officials.

When Muhammad Ali asks sportswriter Rick Hummel for a favor, there’s only one response.

Columnist Aisha Sultan wrote about Pat and Joe Lintzenich’s Super Bowl romance, but their dog, Harry, appears to be the real MVP.

A reporter reflects on a story that she couldn’t fit into her profile of an artist with a message.

St. Louis University Billikens guard Yuri Collins drives past Duquesne Dukes guard Lamar Norman Jr. in the second half during a men’s basketball game between the Duquesne Dukes and the St. Louis University Billikens at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com