🔥On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Kevin Estrada/Netflix Are you ready for the return of one of Netflix’s hit shows? On My Block season 3 starring Diego Tinoco, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Sierra Capri is coming to Netflix tonight!The Crew is back! The much-anticipated season 3 of On My Block premieres on Netflix at 12: 01 am PT on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.We have many questions that need to be answered heading into season 3, and based on the trailer, it picks up right after season 2 left off.As you remember, season 2 ended with Monse telling her friends that she was leaving and going to a new school. As she walked away, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar were kidnapped by people in masks and thrown into the back of a van.As Monse was walking away she turned around to see her friends and they were gone. Monse then had a black mask thrown over her head and was kidnapped as well.We finally got a look at season 3 of On My Block last week when Netflix released the full trailer for the new season. We also know who kidnapped the kids based on the new trailer that was released a couple of weeks ago.Watch the trailer for season 3 below: Ada Luz Pla is the leader of the Santos Gang and she has a certain mission for the crew in season 3. Little Ricky is alive and Ada wants Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, and Monse to find him.According to the creator and executive producer, Eddie Gonzalez, Season 3 of On My Block will be taking a “lighter” tone than season 2. As you remember season 2 was deep and emotional with the crew trying to recover from the tragic shooting of their friend Olivia.These kids have been through a lot in a short amount of time and they start to wonder when they can just be normal teenagers.The Netflix original series has captivated fans across the globe and has become one of Netflix’s most beloved series.Season 3 of On My Block may be the biggest one the season as many of the cast call it the best season yet.It was revealed this week that season 3 would only have eight episodes compared to the first two seasons in which they both contained 10. There’s positive and negative in that. With the shorter season, you can expect every episode of season 3 to have you on the edge of your seat wanting more.What are you most looking forward to in season 3 of On My Block? Share in the comments below.