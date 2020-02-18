🔥On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix in March 2020🔥

ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Nicola Goode/Netflix On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Netflix also shared a short teaser trailer that featured Ruby, Monse, Cesar and Jamal shortly after the events of the season 2 finale.We know the release date for On My Block season 3! Finally!Netflix announced On My Block season 3 will be added to the streaming service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The release date was announced in the form of a short teaser trailer that revealed what happened to Ruby, Cesar, Jamal and Monse in the season 2 finale.As you will recall, Monse had just announced that she was leaving her friends and going to a new school. Well, Cesar, Ruby and Jamal didn’t believe her at all, and as Monse walked away, they were kidnapped and thrown into the back of a van by some people in masks.We thought Monse was going to get away, but the season ended with a mask being thrown over her head, and she was tossed into the back of the van, as well.Now, we have somewhat of an idea about who kidnapped the group, thanks to this new teaser trailer and release date announcement, which we have shared below!In the trailer, we see a knife delivered on a silver platter and a bunch of other expensive and ridiculous things we’d expect a crazy person to own, including a bunch of animal heads and a really nice swimming pool.It appears the person who is running this show is also a woman. They appear to be wearing a dress when the knife is delivered on the platter. Then, we see our four heroes have their hoods removed by some dudes wearing suits and wielding some big guns.I don’t know what these kids have gotten themselves into this time, but it’s not a good situation. I’m guessing it has something to do with the RollerWorld money. The tagline for the season is “Secrets don’t stay buried,” after all.We don’t know what’s going to happen next, but we don’t have to wait very long to find out!Netflix will likely be sharing a new trailer for the series as we get closer to the release date. This show is one of the most popular teen shows on the streaming service, and it only makes sense to give us little crumbs along the way to build up all that excitement for the launch next month.On My Block season 3 is coming on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11! Stay tuned for more information about the new season of the Netflix original series.