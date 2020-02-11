🔥On My Block season 3 expected to be released on Netflix next month🔥

ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Nicola Goode/Netflix On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix soon. Like many fans, we’re hoping the new season is coming to Netflix in March 2020.We’ve waited about 10 months since On My Block was renewed for season 3 and 11 months since that cliffhanger!Now, we’re getting closer to the expected release date of On My Block season 3, and fans are wondering where the teasers, trailers, and release date announcement is.Netflix hasn’t announced the official release date for On My Block season 3 yet. That’s not stopping fans from expecting the new season to hit the streaming service next month. Take a spin on Twitter, Reddit, and other socials, and you’ll see a ton of fans commenting about On My Block season 3 coming to Netflix in March 2020.So far, we’ve seen the first two seasons of On My Block in the month of March. The first season was added to Netflix on March 16, 2018, while the second season premiered on March 29, 2019. We’re hoping Netflix follows that same pattern for the third season, as well.The production dates also point to a March release date for On My Block season 3, as well. The third season finished filming this fall, and there’s generally a four to six month window between the end of production and the release of the next season. October 2019 and March 2020 are about five months apart, so that fits for a March release date.If On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix next month, we will find out the release date in the next few weeks. Netflix generally announces release dates for the upcoming month about 10 days from the end of the current month.We’re fully expecting to see On My Block season 3 on Netflix in March 2020, as well. This show has been a March favorite for the last two years, and I’m really hoping that continues in 2020. I’m guessing the new seasons will be released on Netflix on Friday, March 20, or Friday, March 27.While we have high hopes, there are a few reasons I’m not getting my hopes TOO high, though. First of all, we still haven’t heard anything from Netflix about season 3 yet. This show is one of the most popular teen shows on Netflix, and you’d think they’d share a teaser or something to get fans hyped up for the release date by now.It’s also possible the delay from contract negotiations could bump the show back, as well. After season 2, the cast received raises, but the two sides could not come to a deal for a while. We’re hopeful that it did not push filming back enough that it could delay the release date. Based on when production wrapped, it doesn’t seem like that happened, but it’s possible.We have to wait until Netflix makes the official call on the release date before we know for sure.Stay tuned for more news about the On My Block season 3 release date! We’ll let you know as soon as we find out more information.