🔥On My Block season 3 consists of eight episodes🔥

ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Kevin Estrada/Netflix On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 11, but there are only eight episodes, two episodes less than season 2’s episode count.We’re only a few days away from the On My Block season 3 premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11, but we just discovered some bad news for fans.There are only eight episodes of On My Block season 3. That’s two fewer episodes than what we saw in the first two seasons of the Netflix original series.We were expecting there would be 10 episodes in the third season, like the first two seasons, but I saw On My Block star Brett Gray’s recent tweet, did a little research, and realized that there are only eight episodes this season.WHAT? How could they do this to us?This might not be news to some fans. It looks like it was reported by a few outlets when the season 3 trailer was released.Check out Gray’s tweet below!While I’m a little bummed we’re getting two fewer episodes than the first two seasons in season 3, we’re still getting to see eight more than zero, which is how many we would have seen if Netflix canceled the show. I’m just happy this great show is coming back for a third season, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.I don’t know why the season is two episodes less than the usual 10. Perhaps, Netflix is leaning toward shorter seasons lately? Maybe, the story lends itself to an eight-episode season, and the creative team didn’t want to stretch the story over two more episodes. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter to fans. We just want to see more of the series, and if that means we have to put up with shorter seasons, then that’s what we’ll do.After seeing the trailer for season 3, I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next. It appears that Little Ricky is alive, and the squad is going to be looking for him. I’m just really, really, really hoping that they stay out of too much trouble while they do it!Check out the trailer below!On My Block season 3 hits Netflix on Wednesday, March 11. You can start binge-watching the new episodes at 12: 01 a.m. PT, so if you stay up late, you can get a head start on watching the new season!Stay tuned for more news about On My Block season 3!