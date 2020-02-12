On Day 1, Cardinals pitchers focus their bullpens on ‘heaters,’ with strings attached

Cardinals catchers, including Yadier Molina (far left), squat behind home plate and a yellow string as they catch bullpen sessions Wednesday, the first official workout of spring training. The string marks the bottom of the strike zone. (Photo by Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Derrick Goold

JUPITER, Fla. — Before one of the big-league starters threw a bullpen session this past year, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd took a string and pulled it taut between two posts so that it offered a visual for the bottom of the strike zone. He explained to the starters the purpose of the string and asked if any of them had ever used anything like it.Adam Wainwright nodded.He grew up strumming those strings.On the first official day of workouts for pitchers and catchers, the Cardinals and their batteries headed to the back fields where a string had been strung in front of every home plate at a series of mounds. The string was part of the first day’s purpose.“Plucking strings,” Eversgerd said.The Cardinals pitchers who lined up to throw their first official bullpens on Wednesday threw only fastballs, and the focus was to throw them low, low, low in the strike zone. (“Heaters in the bottom of the zone,” Eversgerd said.) The string was to give the pitcher and the catcher a visual target. They had hit their mark when the ball “strummed the string,” Eversgerd said.All around the Cardinals so far this spring has been advanced tech. Behind the mounds on Wednesday was a high-speed camera, manned by members of the team’s analytics department. During previous bullpens this spring, some pitchers have stopped to read an iPad available to them so that they could track everything from the shape and spin and gyro of their pitches to the movement and consistency of their elbow through their mechanics. The Cardinals have wired their spring training, and there on Day 1 a drill was based entirely around a string.It’s similar to the way Wainwright learned how to pitch as a kid back in his boyhood backyard on St. Simon’s Island, Ga.His older brother, Trey, built a wooden frame to represent the strike zone, and within the frame he lashed rope to create the areas of the strike zone. He applied tape to the lower corners of the strike zone to give his brother a target, and away they went trying to get him to hone in on those precise areas and pop the tape with his accuracy.The Cardinals started using the spring during bullpen sessions for starters this past season, just to help them calibrate and target that low part of the strike zone. They made it a competition and would keep track of how many strings each starter “plucked.” By the end of the season, they had a way to determine which pitcher had proficiently plucked the most strings. The pluckiest of pitchers? Well, it was likely Wainwright.He had the most experience with this string theory.“Better be,” he joked.-30-

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

MLB’s report stated that Astros’ sign-stealing capers were in play in 2018, when Albert was in Houston’s dugout as an assistant hitting coach.

Pitching coach concedes that ‘innings are going to be hard to find’ in shorter-than-usual spring training.

More from Derrick Goold’s chat: Who’s in left for the long run? Why are all the Latino outfielders gone? Which Cardinals do other teams covet?

After an offseason of subtractions, the question marks around the Cardinals have multiplied.

Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. The first chat from…

By playing as many as six positions, including shortstop this spring, Edman has a chance to be an everyday player without an everyday position.

Cardinals catchers, including Yadier Molina (far left), squat behind home plate and a yellow string as they catch bullpen sessions Wednesday, the first official workout of spring training. The string marks the bottom of the strike zone. (Photo by Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)