🔥On Camera, Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders Fight At Republic Day Event🔥

The fight between the two leaders was broken up by onlookers and the police.

Indore:

Two Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were seen hitting each other after an argument, minutes before Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to arrive at the party office in Indore to hoist the national flag on Republic Day.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Congress’ Madhya Pradesh general secretary Chandrakrant Kunjeer and senior party leader Devendra Singh Yadav arguing and hitting each other.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5 – ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The fight between the two leaders was broken up by onlookers and the police.

Eyewitnesses said the fight started after Chandrakrant Kunjeer came close to the stage and Devendra Singh Yadav objected.

Minutes after the fight, Kamal Nath arrived and hoisted the national flag.