Going Out in London Discover

No. Tickets

The latest play from Sebastian Barry, one of Ireland’s most acclaimed novelists, unfolds like a slow-burn bedtime story. Full of warm wit and language you want to luxuriate in, it features two brilliant performances — but as a work of theatre it is static, with a story that becomes ever harder to believe as it goes on.

Jim Culleton’s production unfurls at a leisurely pace, with solemn, mournful PJ (David Ganly) and wise-cracking, nostalgic Christy (Niall Buggy, who certainly knows how to milk a laugh) taking it in turns to speak. On a bare set with only a bunk bed and a backdrop of old letters, we know they are both in prison — but while they reminisce about the innocence of their childhoods, we must wait to learn about their guilt.

We gradually understand that they are united by a tragedy that forces them to grapple with forgiveness. But Barry offers up phrases you want to gorge on — a young man is described as “shining with beauty, with an accent that would mash spuds”.

In fact, the play feels most powerful as a recommendation to turn to Barry’s books.

March’s best theatre – in pictures

Until May 2 (atgtickets.com; 0844 871 7632)

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets

Trafalgar Studios

SW1A 2DY