🔥On Amit Shah’s Jibe Over JNU Student, Arvind Kejriwal’s Retort🔥

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday traded barbs over a Jawaharlal Nehru University student, against whom sedition cases have been filed for allegedly threatening to sever Assam from India. While Mr Shah dared Mr Kejriwal to reveal his stand on the student -Sharjeel Imam- the Delhi Chief Minister questioned the BJP leader over the delay in his arrest.

Mr Shah, while campaigning for his party for next month’s Delhi Assembly Election, asked Mr Kejriwal if he is supporting those who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh.

“I want to ask Kejriwal whether he is in favour of arresting Sharjeel Imam or not? Whether you are with the people of Shaheen Bagh or not, please tell the people of Delhi,” he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying at a rally.

At Shaheen Bagh, hundreds of women and children have spent freezing nights in a show of protest against the law, which for the first time in India makes religion a criterion of citizenship. The government says it will help non-Muslims fleeing religious persecution from three countries but critics alleged that it violates the secular tenets of the Constitution and discriminates against Muslims.

Mr Shah also dared Mr Kejriwal of visiting Shaheen Bagh. The opposition fears that they will upset their votebank. “Are you their vote bank? Where is their vote bank?” To this, the crowd replied, “Shaheen Bagh”.

The BJP leader claimed the Delhi Police has booked Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, on the charge of sedition for his comment of “trying to cut chicken’s neck” and breaking the North East from the rest of the country.

Mr Kejriwal, AAP’s most prominent face, responded to Mr Shah’s attack on Twitter.

“Sharjeel talked about separating Assam from the country. It is very serious. You are the country’s home minister. This statement is ugly politics by you. It is your duty to immediately arrest him. He made the statement two days back, why couldn’t you arrest him? What is the compulsion? Do you want to do more dirty politics on this?” he said.

Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case of sedition against Imam -one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest – for allegedly advocating the separation of Assam from India through “divisive” speeches. The move came a day after the Assam police filed a case against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

