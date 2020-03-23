🔥Olympics gymnast Max Whitlock refusing to think about rescheduled Games despite growing calls for postponement🔥

Max Whitlock is refusing to entertain the possibility of a rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, asserting he needs to maintain this mindset to keep himself going.

The Games are due to take place in July but there are significant calls for the date to be addressed, the International Olympic Committee giving themselves four weeks to make a decision.

The upcoming British National and European Artistic gymnastics events have already been cancelled alongside the Tokyo Olympic gymnastics test. Meanwhile, the Canadian team have revealed they will not be sending their athletes to Tokyo, while Australia are already preparing for a Games in 20201.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Whitlock – speaking exclusively to Standard Sport – expressed his dejection, but insists his motivation remains high with the Games still scheduled to go ahead.

Max Whitlock (Getty Images)

“I’m trying to stay positive but it is gutting,” Whitlock said. “I was training hard for the upcoming competitions but we are being told that the Olympics is still going ahead.

“That’s a great thing for me; I’m still motivated and It’s important to keep that mindset because that’s what keeps me going.”

Until Boris Johnson’s announcement that pubs, clubs and – importantly – gyms were to close, Whitlock was training in his South Essex Gymnastics Club. With his access now prohibited, home workouts will have to suffice.

“I’ll be bringing my pommel horse to my house,” Whitlock said. “I’ll be doing what I can, doing my workouts at home. I want to utilise this time to make sure that by the time this does blow over, I’m in the best shape that I can possibly be in. That’s the most important thing.

“I just need to set my targets, remember what I’m training for and keep pushing through.”

Despite the closures of the upcoming events, Whitlock’s preparation will not alter. In fact, when the competition dates do arrive, he plans to livestream his routines to the world.

“It’s not just the training that prepares you for an Olympic Games, it’s the competitions that you have,” Whitlock explained. “I need to prepare as close to that plan as possible.

“I’ll be going on social media live with a routine so that I’m put under pressure. People will be watching and I want to do a good job. I know it’s not me competing in an arena, but it’s the closest I can get.”

Getty Images

Whitlock recognises training conditions are less than optimal, but stresses every athlete is in the same boat. The Brit states it’s the attitude they will take into training that will differ.

“You have two choices,” Whitlock saidd. “You can dwell on the fact your training conditions aren’t perfect or make the most it and be the best you can be by the time the Olympics come around.

“I’d love to have a full set up in my garden but it’s just not possible. I’ll just do what I can with lots of home workouts, keeping my body fit and my endurance supple.

“You can always stay fit from home. You don’t need equipment.”

Where Olympians differ from other athletes is that they specially prepare their bodies to peak at certain intervals, particularly in the build-up to the Games.

Whitlock agrees a rescheduled tournament would significantly throw him off this cycle but refuses to accept that as a possibility as of yet.

“I’m not even thinking about a situation where the Olympics doesn’t go ahead because as soon as you do that, that’s where motivation will dip,” Whitlock said.

“I won’t go away from that mindset until I’m told differently. I think that’s where a lot of athletes are struggling, feeling like they need to know now. But these are big decisions that need to be made and we need to be patient.”

Whitlock does maintain that ultimately health comes first but also emphasises the importance of sport and longs for its eventual return.

“Sport is massively important, both for the athletes and the fans, it’s vital,” he said. “The London Games changed sport in this country. Activity was boosted all over and has continued since then.

“It heightens spirits for everybody, builds conversation. It’s so important. But as an athlete, I know that’s why I say we need to be patient with any decision made at the moment.

“Everybody’s praying we can get back to sport as quickly as possible because it does bring so much to our country and everyone worldwide.”

At 27-years-old, Whitlock is now the oldest member of his Team GB gymnastics team, the peak years occurring around 23-years-old. However, Whitlock maintains that Paris 2024 is still the goal, dreaming of making four Olympic Games.

The Englishman, however, acknowledges things are only getting harder but insists his motivation is as high as ever.

“I’m finding every year it gets tougher and tougher. Recovery is 100 times harder, which means training is also a lot harder.

“It brings massive challenges when building up to competitions, preparing and making sure I’m at my peak when they do come around.”

Asked whether that adds motivation to continue to succeed, Whitlock said: “Massively, it goes hand in hand that I love doing what I do. I love competing and I love training and – although there are more challenges – I still feel like I’ve got improvements to make.”