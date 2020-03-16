🔥Olympic hopeful Cheavon Clarke seizes every day having twice come back from the dead🔥

Twice Cheavon Clarke has flatlined on the operating table and twice he has beaten the count. Now, the Kent boxer has his sights set on Olympic glory.

The 29-year-old heavyweight, who only took up boxing to improve his football fitness, takes on Narek Manasyan on Tuesday in the qualifying event at London’s Copper Box Arena, albeit behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Such has been Clarke’s journey, he could be forgiven for thinking luck is on his side when he enters the ring.

He said: “I don’t know if I’m lucky or not lucky with what’s happened.

“I tried the National Lottery to check… but that didn’t work! I just appreciate life. I just love life.”

His first near-death experience came at the age of eight, his second a decade later. “Not a lot of people can say they’ve flatlined,” he said. “That’s happened to me twice. I grew up in Jamaica and was just a kid playing hide and seek.

“There were a lot of unfinished buildings and health and safety wasn’t strong over there. I climbed up a ladder, fell down and landed on one of those steel spikes sticking out of the concrete blocks for building houses.

“It went right through me. I remember very little — just two people carrying me, a streak of blood running to the floor, and them putting me in the car. I flatlined, survived and that was that really.”

Then at 18, he went to A&E because of a debilitating pain in his stomach, which couldn’t be fixed with his family’s remedy for every ailment — ginger tea.

However, the wait was too long so Clarke returned home.

Clarke fights at the Copper Box on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

“I got back, walked up a step and just collapsed,” he said. “At that point, I knew something was really wrong, my friend I was with called an ambulance.

“I remember getting to hospital and saying, ‘Doctor, don’t let me die, please don’t let me die’. When I woke up in the morning, I remember the doctor had a pen and a ball and he was tapping the ball with the pen. He said, ‘Mr Clarke, you’re a very lucky man, we had to do everything we could to save your life’.”

Understandably, Clarke has sought to seize every day since that point. That has led to everything from a mock squaring up with Prince Charles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games — “he was quick, I reckon he’d be pretty handy in the ring” — to helping Rio Ferdinand when the former England defender took up boxing. “I’m just not starstruck by people, I see everybody just the same and treat people on all the levels the same,” he said, before admitting that he remains in contact with Ferdinand, the pair still exchanging messages.

Another star name in his contacts book is Anthony Joshua, who has become something of a mentor. Like Joshua, Clarke came late to boxing but is already making a stir. And the Joshua path is one he wants to follow.

Clarke counts Joshua as a mentor. (Getty Images)

“It’s been quick for me and similar to Anthony,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see he’s been on the same path and done it all already. He’s so humble and you can approach him any time you want. He’s an advisor and a mentor.”

And where does Joshua rank, in his eyes, in the debate about the world’s current best heavyweight?

“He is the man, he is boxing right now,” he said. “I’m no boxing expert but all I’ll say is I’ll back Joshua every time.”

Clarke backs his own chances in the qualifiers, where success would book his passage to Tokyo. Of his expectations, he said: “I want to be a part of that.”