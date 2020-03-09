🔥Olympic athletes star in Agent Provocateur's new SS20 campaign🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Agent Provocateur has taken a different approach to its new SS20 campaign, which this year stars four Olympians.

Aimed at celebrating the “femininity and the beauty of the athletic body”, athletes including British gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton were photographed in their element wearing the brand’s newest collection.

Georgia Mae-Fenton (Agent Provocateur)

The ‘Play to Win’ campaign was photographed by Charlotte Wales and directed by Sarah Shotton, who said, “We wanted to hero the magnificence of their sports and body confidence and how wearing Agent Provocateur can make you feel great…The athletes for SS20 continues AP’s story of the celebration of women and the female form.”

Olympians Georgia Mae-Fenton, track and pole vaulter Alysha Newman, professional climber Sasha Digiulian and track star Queen Harrison all star in the campaign, wearing pieces from the collection.

Mae-Fenton was seen wearing a swimsuit for the brand which featured a retro logo, as she leaned against uneven bars wearing a pair of protective gloves.

Queen Harrison (Agent Provocateur)

Harrison, a gold medallist renowned for her hurdling skills, was also seen on a race course stretching in a pink lace lingerie set.

(Agent Provocateur)

Digiulian wore a black sheer set by the brand, which featured a suspender belt and thigh high stockings. Her choice of attire didn’t seem to affect her performance as she rock climbed, strapping a harness over her lingerie as she pulled on a rope.

(Agent Provocateur)

Commonwealth Games champion Newman stared down the camera in a white and blue lingerie set, which was covered by a set of golden body chains. Newman was photographed standing on an empty race course, holding onto what appears to be a hurdle.

Previously, stars such as Charli XCX, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Bar Rafaeli have starred in campaigns for the brand.