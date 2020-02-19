🔥Olympiacos vs Arsenal preview: Europa League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Arsenal will know there are no easy games in Greece as they travel to face Olympiacos in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs struggled in September, letting a two-goal lead slip, and the Gunners are arguably made of weaker stuff and lost three of their four previous trips to Athens.

Arsenal appeared to click against Newcastle with a convincing 4-0 win and Mikel Arteta will know this is his club’s only real chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

In Pictures | Standard Liege vs Arsenal | 12/12/2019

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-1 Arsenal

Olympiacos are riding up with an 18-match unbeaten streak and know the atmosphere will be daunting for the Gunners – just ask Tottenham who visited in September. Mikel Arteta would take a score draw right now, you’d imagine.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 8pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Olympiakos wins: 4

Draws: 0

Arsenal wins: 4

Europa League Round of 32 Draw | 16/12/2019

Europa League Round of 32 Draw | 16/12/2019

Betting Odds

Olympiacos to win: 19/10

RB Leipzig to win: 7/5

Draw: 12/5

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Matteo Guendouzi is travelling with the Arsenal squad. Mesut Ozil not making the trip for personal reasons (wife close to giving birth). Lucas Torreira also not travelling due to illness but could fly out tomorrow if recovering in time.

Matteo Guendouzi is travelling with the Arsenal squad after being omitted from the matchday 18 for Sunday’s 4-0 win against Newcastle after a row with Arteta and members of his coaching staff during the club’s recent trip to Dubai.

Mesut Ozil is not making the trip due to personal reasons, with his wife due to give birth. Lucas Torreira has also not travelled as the result of an illness, but could yet fly out on Thursday if his condition improves.

Pablo Mari is available to make his senior Arsenal debut after playing 45 minutes for the club’s Under-23s against Chelsea on Monday night.

Fellow new arrival Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are hoping to be back in full training by the end of the month, but Calum Chambers remains a long-term absentee.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.