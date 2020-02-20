🔥Olympiacos vs Arsenal LIVE: Europa League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Europa League live commentary stream for Olympiacos vs Arsenal.

The Gunners know there are no easy games in Greece having lost three of their four previous trips to Athens.

Mikel Arteta’s side appeared to click against Newcastle with a convincing 4-0 win on Sunday and he will know this is his club’s only real chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

James Olley is in Athens this evening, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Team news: Guendouzi in the travelling squadMatteo Guendouzi is travelling with the Arsenal squad for their Europa League clash against Olympiacos tonight. Guendouzi was omitted from the matchday 18 for Sunday’s 4-0 win against Newcastle after a row with Arteta and members of his coaching staff during the club’s recent trip to Dubai.

GettyArteta is understood to have been unhappy with Guendouzi’s attitude and his absence from the squad was a clear warning to the 20-year-old.The midfielder is fully fit and trained on Wednesday morning along with the rest of the Arsenal squad at their London Colney training ground but now faces a battle to regain his place in the team.Guendouzi was selected to fly to Greece, but Mesut Ozil is not making the trip due to personal reasons.Lucas Torreira has also not travelled as the result of an illness, but could yet fly out ahead of the game if his condition improves.

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Europa League live commentary stream for Olympiacos vs Arsenal.

