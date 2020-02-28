🔥Olympiacos stun Arsenal in extra time to reach Europa League last-16 stage🔥

Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League as Youssef El Arabi’s 119th-minute strike handed Olympiacos a stunning 2-1 win on the night, sending them through on away goals.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, the Gunners were way below their best form and Pape Abou Cisse eventually made them pay by levelling the tie on aggregate with a 53rd-minute header.

Just as the match appeared to be heading for the first ever penalty shoot-out in this arena, Aubameyang smashed in a sensational 113th-minute strike to hand the home side the advantage.

Yet there was a dramatic sting in the tail as substitute Giorgos Masouras crossed for El Arabi to steer a low shot past Bernd Leno.

There was still one last chance for Arsenal to win it, however, but Aubameyang somehow missed from six yards out in a central position, the final whistle coming seconds later cueing jubilant scenes in the away end.

Olympiacos arrived with a 5,000-strong travelling support but in truth either set of fans had little to cheer in a dire first-half punctuated by two dangerous Nicolas Pepe moments, one a free-kick just off target, and sporadic counter-attacks from the visitors lacking any real potency.

Arteta had named a strong side including Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang but they could not muster a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes and were made to pay for a lacklustre performance eight minutes after the restart.

Mathieu Valbuena swing over a corner and Cisse made the simplest of runs, completely unmarked, to meet the ball first time with a header that flew past Bernd Leno in a flash.

Olympiacos sensed a famous upset. Kostas Tsimikas jinked forward and let fly from 20 yards, forcing Leno into an acrobatic save away to his left.

Arsenal finally stirred into life as the game entered the final 15 minutes, Pepe collecting Granit Xhaka’s Crossfield pass to unleash a left-foot shot Jose Sa did well to save. From the loose ball, Shkodran Mustafi found Lacazette but he couldn’t make enough contact with a header inside the six-yard box.

Neither side could find a goal and so the tie went into extra-time, the first half of which saw Mustafi limp off with a hamstring complaint.

Utilising the availability of a fourth substitution, Arteta sent on Gabriel Martinelli for the second period.

Masouras hit the crossbar before Aubameyang appeared to have settled the tie with a superb acrobatic volley. But it was El Arabi and Olympiacos who had the last laugh, leaving Arsenal relying on qualifying for the Champions League through the Premier League.

2020-02-27T22:36:30.110Z

Aubameyang is inconsolable. For me though, it’s that Leno moment. What he was thinking when he conceded that corner I do not know.

FULL TIME

2020-02-27T22:34:27.173Z

FULL-TIME | Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos | (AET)2-2 on aggregate, Olympiacos win on away goals.

2020-02-27T22:32:35.623Z

120+3 mins: WHAT A MISS! I cannot believe what I have just seen.Ozil hoofs into the middle, it deflects off a blue leg and falls to Aubameyang, six yards out, and he snatches at it! Puts it wide!

2020-02-27T22:30:48.736Z

120+1 mins: There are two added minutes but it’ll be more because we’ve had one and the game hasn’t even restarted yet.

GOAL!

2020-02-27T22:29:31.106Z

Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos | Youssef El Arabi 120′ Would you believe it! Arsenal clear the initial corner but they don’t pick up properly as the second ball is bent back in and El Arabi gambles round the back to poke beyond Leno!

2020-02-27T22:28:31.330Z

119 mins: My word, Leno takes a massive chance with a heavy touch and has to clip it out for a corner.

2020-02-27T22:26:04.590Z

116 mins: It’s hard for Olympiacos to just flick the switch now having sat in, but a goal is enough to send them through.

GOAL!

2020-02-27T22:22:44.373Z

Arsenal 1-1 Olympiacos | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 113’Captain fantastic! What. A. Goal.A moment of magic has given Arsenal the lead in the tie at last. The ball comes in from the right and Martinelli and Cisse both compete for it. The ball loops up but not clear and Aubameyang leaps in the air to rifle a stunning overhead kick beyond a helpless Sa. Not done yet though…

2020-02-27T22:19:46.830Z

110 mins: Twice in a minute Saka bends a delicious ball in the middle and both are inches away from being turned goalwards by a red shirt but Olympiacos clear.

2020-02-27T22:18:33.646Z

109 mins: Off the bar! They’ve hardly left their half in extra-time but Olympiacos have acres on the break and Masouras bends for the far corner, clipping the top off the bar.

2020-02-27T22:17:25.626Z

108 mins: Maybe that’s why Pepe won’t go on his right. He shows great speed to get to the byline but can’t hook his cross back into play.

KICK OFF

2020-02-27T22:14:57.856Z

KICK-OFF!Lacazette is the man to make way, in a change I’m surprised didn’t happen earlier, to be honest.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-27T22:12:42.610Z

Simon Collings is at the EmiratesArteta using his fourth sub as Martinelli prepares to come on. Arsenal have lacked any real drive going forward and have looked short of ideas. Perhaps he can change it.

2020-02-27T22:12:11.933Z

HALF-TIME | Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos | (1-1) Can they just agree on penalties now?

SUBS

2020-02-27T22:08:31.520Z

104 mins: Yep, Sokratis is on.

2020-02-27T22:06:39.020Z

102 mins: Arsenal look out of ideas, Olympiacos aren’t really trying very hard to think of any. Mustafi is still struggling and Sokratis is being readied.

2020-02-27T22:04:52.583Z

100 mins: Big handball appeal as Aubameyang hits one first time but it’s hit Cisse high up towards the shoulder which is tucked right in. Not for me.

2020-02-27T22:01:45.930Z

97 mins: Pepe is livid as he slaloms through again and goes down but finds nothing given. One of those where he’s beaten his man but you can’t really see how the defender is supposed to get out of the way.

2020-02-27T22:00:12.090Z

94 mins: Lacazette wastes a great crossing position with a bizarre clip to no one. The hosts have set up camp.

KICK OFF

2020-02-27T21:55:13.673Z

KICK-OFF!Into extra-time…

