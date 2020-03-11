🔥Olly Murs shares heartfelt tribute to Caroline Flack after her funeral🔥

Olly Murs shared a touching tribute to his friend Caroline Flack on the day of her funeral.

The former Love Island host, who took her own life at the age of 40 last month, was laid to rest in a private ceremony yesterday.

Murs, who co-presented The Xtra Factor and The X Factor with Flack in 2011 and 2015, said that the day had been “so hard” but noted that “goodbyes are not the end” in an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing a sweet X Factor clip in which he leant over and kissed Flack on the cheek, the 35-year-old wrote: “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.

“They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again.”

The singer previously honoured his friend and colleague’s memory in a post shared shortly after her death, in which he said his “heart is forever broken” and that he had “lost something today that [he’ll] never ever get back.”

He added: “I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was [sic] back to being us every single time.”

Many of Flack’s celebrity friends also paid tribute to her on social media yesterday.

Celebrity Juice’s Keith Lemon shared an old photo of him and the presenter on the set of Bo Selecta, writing: “Old times, fun times, right from the beginning.

“What makes this easier is that it’s so unbelievable! We all have our different memories. THanks for being part of mine. Will miss you Flack. Just like everyone else. Keep laughing! Love to all your family xxx.”

Actor Chris O’Dowd, who is married to Flack’s friend Dawn O’Porter, shared a picture of Flack at a festival and wrote: “If it was peace you needed, I hope you found it. And if there’s fun to be had, wherever you are, I know you’ll find that too.

“Goodbye Caroline, it was so lovely knowing you.”

Stacey Solomon, whose partner Joe Swash worked with Flack on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Now, said that she would be quitting social media on the day of the funeral, while Amanda Holden wore a charity #BeKind t-shirt in memory of the late star.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.