🔥Olly Murs says he's 'still in shock' after the death of Caroline Flack🔥

Olly Murs has said he is “still in shock” following the death of his good friend and former colleague Caroline Flack.

The ex-Love Island took her own life last month and in the wake of her tragic death, numerous famous faces have paid tribute to the star and spoken openly about the grieving process.

In a new interview, Murs, 35, tells the Sun he “just can’t get my head around” the news.

“Even answering this question doesn’t seem right, to be honest. I’m still in shock, really,” he said. “To think I won’t have a conversation, a laugh, work, or even just get a random voice note from Cazza again — I just can’t get my head around it.”

The singer added that he was on holiday when his manager phoned him at 2.23am and told him Flack had died.

“I just stared at my phone for hours, I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I just didn’t want to believe it.

“I was numb to any feelings and then I just broke down.

“Since then I just have constant waves of emotions — one minute I’m OK, the next I’m so sad for her.

“It’s hard, I’ll always miss Caz a lot.”

Murs previously paid tribute to Flack, who he presented alongside on numerous occasions, with an emotional post on Instagram.

“My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you,” he wrote, before reminiscing about when they first met on the Xtra Factor set in 2011.

“I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have,” he wrote. “We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever.

“My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.

“This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols.” [sic]

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.