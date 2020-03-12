When Olly Murphy sends Itchy Feet into battle in this afternoon’s Marsh Chase at Cheltenham, he will find himself closer in age to some of his horse’s rivals than his own in the training ranks.

Still just 28, Murphy is hoping to be the party pooper and stop 63-year-old Willie Mullins’ National Hunt legend Faugheen from becoming the first 12-year-old in recent history to win a novice chase at the Festival.

Like any racing fan, Murphy, who counts the likes of Best Mate and Rooster Booster among his early Cheltenham heroes, sees what a win for Faugheen would mean for the sport, but with his trainer’s hat on, would be disappointed if the fairytale materialises.

“If I didn’t win it’d be fantastic if Faugheen did,” he explains. “But I just think if he wins the race it’ll show that the English and Irish novices aren’t the strongest bunch, considering a 12-year-old would be winning a novice chase.

Faugheen brought the house down with his win at the Dublin Racing Festival last month Photo: Getty Images

“That’s not taking anything from Faugheen, he’s been the horse of a lifetime but I’d be hoping a 12-year-old wouldn’t beat my lad, albeit he’s a very good horse.”

Just as Faugheen has long since won the adulation of fans on both sides of the Irish Sea, regardless of what happens this afternoon, Itchy Feet is already held in particular regard by Murphy, having given him his first Grade One success in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown last month.

“He’s very special to me,” Murphy says. “He’s a horse that will hopefully keep on improving, it’s only going to be his third start over fences. He’s in fantastic form. It doesn’t bother me wind, rain or snow or whether it stays dry, he’ll handle all the ground conditions.

“He was very impressive at Sandown and I don’t think he quite got the credit he deserved. People said the race fell apart but, Christ, the four of them jumped the second-last upsides so I don’t really understand the logic in that.

“I wouldn’t swap him for anything.”

A year ago, Itchy Feet was, along with stablemate Thomas Darby, one of two horses to place for Murphy in the Festival opener, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and though the Warren Chase trainer’s bullish attitude demands success above all else, he counts that day as a significant one in his fledgling career.

Itchy Feet (far) in action at Cheltenham during his novice hurdle campaign Photo: Getty Images

“I like winning,” he says. “Finishing second and third isn’t much to me now but I was proud of the way the horses performed and obviously outran their odds. I think it just showed people that we did mean business and we weren’t just making up the numbers.”

Despite being yet to saddle a Festival winner of his own, Murphy has plenty of fond experience of racing’s biggest meeting from his time as assistant trainer to Gordon Elliott, when he was involved in a host of triumphs, including Don Cossack’s in the 2016 Gold Cup.

Returning to the UK to go it alone in the summer of 2017 was a bold move that has already been justified, but Murphy still regards his time at Cullentra House as a key driving force behind the success that has followed.

“I was involved in high class horses with Gordon,” he says. “It’s given me I suppose that extra bit of hunger to succeed. I want to be involved at the highest level and hopefully that’s what we’re on our way to doing now.

“There are a few different things that I’ve done myself but the core of what goes on here was brought over from Ireland and what I learnt off Gordon. We’ve just kept things simple and haven’t complicated things. It’s worked well since day one and we haven’t changed a lot, to be honest.

“We’ve set the bar high for a yard just starting out. We’re getting better quality horses and bigger results, winning on the biggest stages, so it’s the sort of thing we just want to keep improving as a team. Competing on the highest stages is very important.”

