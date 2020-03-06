🔥Ollie Watkins wants to realise Premier League 'dream' with Brentford – but leaves door open to summer transfer🔥

Ollie Watkins insists his “dream” is to play Premier League football with Brentford next season – but left the door open to a move should they fail to get promoted.

The 24-year-old was last night named EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards in recognition of a fine season to date in which he has scored 22 Championship goals, a tally currently only bettered by Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (23).

Watkins has been linked with a move to several clubs including West Ham and Crystal Palace while it is believed the forward also has admirers at Tottenham.

But with Brentford fifth in the table at present, Watkins told Standard Sport: “The dream is to play with Brentford in the Premier League and hopefully that can happen. We have ten games left, we want to give our all and do something special.”

When asked whether he would consider his future if Brentford missed out on reaching the top flight, he added: “Look, I don’t know what’s around the corner but I am really happy at Brentford. There are good people, good players and I am really happy there so hopefully we get promoted and we are playing Premier League football next year.

“Was talk of a January transfer distracting? No, definitely not. I thought ‘why would I want to leave when I’m playing week in, week out, scoring and the team are winning?’ So it didn’t catch my eye one bit.”