🔥Olivier Giroud will have significant role in Chelsea's fight for top four finish – starting against Tottenham🔥

Going into the January window, Olivier Giroud was an afterthought at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s third choice striker was told he was free to leave should the right deal be struck and was close to a move to reunite with former manager Antonio Conte and a number of Premier League ex-pats at Inter Milan.

No move materialised and, going into one of their most important games of the season so far, Giroud is now looking a crucial figure in Lampard’s side.

With Tammy Abraham still nursing an ankle injury, there is hope that he could be fit for Tottenham on Saturday.

Michy Batshuayi was given the green light to lead the line against Manchester United on Monday night. The Belgian worked hard but failed miserably.

Giroud was sent on for his first appearance since November and made an instant impact, clattering against defenders, flicking through balls for onrushing midfielders and bagging what looked to be his first Premier League goal of the season but for a tight offside call.

In that brief 22 minute cameo the Frenchman leapfrogged Batshuayi in the pecking order and could be set to face Jose Mourinho’s side from the off this weekend – looking to dent the top four hopes of another side he almost joined in January.

Batshuayi had no control over the game going forward, Giroud on the other hand offered a presence. A focal point for the Blues going forward while also dragging more out of Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, with the latter being key to Chelsea’s attacking output if Abraham is not fit.

Having been an outcast just weeks ago, Giroud could now make a significant mark on Chelsea’s season.