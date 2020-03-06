🔥Olivier Giroud performs Chelsea U-turn as he targets new contract at Stamford Bridge🔥

Olivier Giroud says he now wants to extend his stay at Chelsea following a remarkable turn around in his fortunes.

The French World Cup-winner looked certain to leave the club in the January transfer window following just two starts in the Premier League during the first half of the season.

A deal with Inter Milan was all but agreed before a move to Tottenham almost materialised late on, but Giroud was left in limbo after Chelsea failed to bring in a replacement.

Fast-forward a month, however, and the former Arsenal man looks rejuvenated having come in for the injured Tammy Abraham.

With his contract up in the summer, Giroud is now eyeing a longer stay in west London. Asked if he would now like to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, the answer was unequivocal: “Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course.

“There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two (or) three nice seasons in front of me. It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes.”

Giroud has now started the last four games in all competitions – something he hasn’t done at Chelsea since May 2018 – and with his confidence bubbling after a tough January, he is even relishing the return of Abraham from injury.

“It was a tough month for me,” said Giroud. “I just spoke with the manager and I believed what he said, that I would get my chance and he has given me my chance. I have basically tried to give his confidence back on the pitch.

“I do my job the best that I can and I’m very happy to be back in the team. Of course, my confidence is better. The transfer window is behind me. I’m a Chelsea player, I’m happy here again and that’s the most important thing. Even if I don’t score, I try to help the team.

“My confidence is getting higher and higher because I am playing more games. I don’t know how long Tammy will be out for, to be honest. When he comes back, I will need him to be ready and then we can have a good competition again, which will be good for the team.”