🔥Olivier Giroud on failed Inter Milan move: 'I saw myself far away from Chelsea'🔥

Olivier Giroud has admitted he saw himself “far away from Chelsea” during the January transfer window, only for his exit to be blocked by manager Frank Lampard.

Giroud had forced his way back into the Blues contention by the time the coronavirus outbreak halted English football, taking advantage of Tammy Abraham’s inure with some excellent displays.

Back in January, however, the 33-year-old looked to be on his way out of the club as he looked to secure more regular football ahead of France’s Euro 2020 campaign.

There was firm interest from four clubs, with Giroud himself keen on re-joining Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, but those hopes were dashed when Lampard failed to sign a replacement.

Giroud has enjoyed a resurgence since being denied a January move Photo: AP

“In January, I saw myself far away from Chelsea,” Giroud told Telefoot. “I saw six complicated months ahead of me. That’s why I had the desire to change scenery. I tried to leave in January. It was all done, but in the end Chelsea didn’t want to let me go.

“Everyone knows that Inter’s sporting project was the most interesting for me. Them aside, Lazio and Tottenham also looked at me.

“At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to play. I talked to Conte on the phone, he’s known me from when he took me to Chelsea: that was an advantage for me. ‘In addition, Inter play in the Champions League. They’re a great club. Lazio, for their part, tried absolutely everything, even coming to London to try something, but the deal was blocked.

“I also talked on the phone to Lyon’s President, who expressed an interest in me, but I told him that my priority was going to Inter.”