🔥Olivier Giroud in line to start against Bayern Munich as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard drops hint🔥

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has hinted Olivier Giroud could start against Bayern Munich after revealing the striker has given him “a lot to think about” ahead of the Champions League knockout first leg.

The 33-year-old striker looked destined to leave Stamford Bridge in January after falling behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order under Lampard, with Tottenham and Inter Milan both heavily linked.

But a move failed to materialise, forcing the French target man to stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer at least with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, with Tammy Abraham struggling for fitness after a recent injury problem and Batshuayi lacking confidence in front of goal, Giroud started and scored in the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

And Lampard, speaking in his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash, praised Giroud’s all-round display and suggested he is in contention to keep his spot in the team.

“Very pleasing, very pleasing,” he replied when asked about Giroud’s display.

“I’m not going to go on about who’s starting and that’s because there’s been a lot time for recovering in between games.

But the effort he put in for the Tottenham game was huge and the way he played was fantastic. The goal, the link-up play and work with Mason Mount and Ross Barkley off the ball.

“I know I can rely on him, he’s professional, quality and he’s given me a lot to think about.”