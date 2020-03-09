🔥Olivier Giroud hopes Chelsea form will boost Euro 2020 chances after admitting: 'I did everything I could to leave'🔥

Olivier Giroud is hoping his recent performances for Chelsea will boost his chances of playing for France at Euro 2020.

The striker has been struggling for action at Stamford Bridge this season, but an ankle injury to Tammy Abraham has led to him being given an opportunity to shine.

Giroud scored in the 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday to take his tally to two goals in his last five games and he is hoping France boss Didier Deschamps has been paying attention.

Giroud has usually been a mainstay under Deschamps and played a key role as France won the World Cup in 2018.

A lack of minutes recently for Chelsea, however, had thrown Giroud’s international future into doubt ahead of Euro 2020 this summer and he is relieved he has the chance to put things right.

Giroud has scored twice in his last five games for Chelsea Photo: AP

“Didier Deschamps warned me,” Giroud told Téléfoot.

“We briefly spoke about [me moving to] the MLS, and no, that was not an option for me if I wanted to be at the Euros.

“The Euros remains a big objective for me. It is always a source of enormous disappointment not to be selected and I hope that my recent performances with Chelsea will convince the coach to call me up.

“It’s not me who will take the decisions, there is Didier Deschamps, but obviously if I play more and I am decisive for the team then I think I have a good chance to go.”

Giroud’s lack of minutes for Chelsea led to him pushing for a move away from the club in January, amid interest from Inter Milan, Lazio and Tottenham.

The 33-year-old spoke with Deschamps about his future, who had been encouraging him to find somewhere new so he could play more.

Giroud ended up staying put at Chelsea and his situation has improved – but he confessed he did all he could to leave in January.

“I saw myself elsewhere after experiencing a complicated six months,” the striker added.

“I did everything I could to leave Chelsea, but they did not want to let me go unless they could get a replacement. Inter Milan was my priority, and I had contact as well with Lazio and Tottenham.

“But the circumstances brought Chelsea to block me [leaving]. This was not my choice. Aside from that, either you sulk or you come back fighting to win your place.

“The coach promised me more playing time, he kept his word. I simply took my chance.

Form: Giroud was on target as Chelsea beat Everton 4-0 Photo: PA

“I knew that it was not prudent to go on strike, or to try and mess with the atmosphere in the dressing room.

“That is not me and I knew that there was a large chance that I would stay at Chelsea.”