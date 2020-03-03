🔥Olivier Award nominations 2020 in full: & Juliet and Fiddler on the Roof lead a musical dominated list🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The nominations for this year’s Olivier Awards have been announced, with musical theatre productions leading the charge.

Brand new musical & Juliet is at the front with nine nominations, while Trevor Nunn’s revival of Fiddler on the Roof picks up eight and Dear Evan Hansen follows close behind with seven nominations.

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell’s revival of Death of a Salesman receives the most nominations for a play, alongside Rosmersholm, both of which have five nominations each. Present Laughter and Cyrano de Bergerac each have four nominations.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been nominated in the best actress category for the return of Fleabag, alongside Hayley Atwell, Sharon D. Clarke and Juliet Stevenson.

James McAvoy, who recently completed his run in Jamie Lloyd’s Cyrano de Bergerac revival, is nominated for best actor, with Toby Jones, Wendell Pierce and Andrew Scott also picking up a nod.

The Olivier Awards will be presented by Jason Manford, who hosted last year, and will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on April 5.

The Olivier Award Nominations in full

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

David Badella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury TheatreStewart Clarke for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse TheatreJack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward TheatreRobert Hands for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre​Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward PalladiumCassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shafestbury Theatre​Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre​

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury TheatreAmé​lie the Musical – Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other PalaceDear Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward TheatreFiddler on the Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse TheatreWaitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

La Fiesta by Israel Galvan at Sadler’s WellsIngoma by Mthuthezeli November for Ballet Black at the Royal Opera House – Linbury TheatreMam by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s WellsAnne Teres de Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s WellsGisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

NOEL COWARD AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

Emilia at Vaudeville TheatreFleabag at Wyndham’s TheatreMagic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville TheatreThe Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air TheatreMatthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward TheatreJerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre​Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium​Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​​Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre​Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre​Jack Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Audrey Brisson for Amelie The Musical at The Other PalaceJudy Kuhn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​​Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre​

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse TheatreDeath of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly TheatrePresent Laughter at The Old VicRosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear – The Musical! at National Theatre – DorfmanOi Frog & Friends at Lyric TheatreTo the Moon and Back at Barbican Theatre​The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

Baby Reindeer at Bush TheatreBlues in the Night at Kiln TheatreOut Lady of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford EastSeven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court TheatreWarheads at Park Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York’s TheatrePaule Constable for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the National Theatre – DorfmanHoward Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre

ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm​ at Duke of York’s TheatreEmma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville TheatreBen and Max Ringham for Anna at the National Theatre – DorfmanBen and Max Ringham for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre​

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London PalladiumJonathan Lipman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​​Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville TheatrePaloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward TheatreSoutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​Rae Smith for Rosmersholm​ at Duke of York’s Theatre​Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Arinzé Kene ​ for Death of a Salesman at Young VicColin Morgan for All My Sons at the Old VicAdrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s TheatreReece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Michelle Austin for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse TheatreSophie Thompson for Present Laughter at the Old VicIndira Varma for Present Laughter at the Old VicJosie Walker for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Berenice at Royal Opera House – Linbury TheatreBilly Budd at Royal Opera HouseHansel and Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air TheatreNoye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House​The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East​Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

BEST ACTOR

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre​James McAvoy for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse TheatreWendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic​Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at Noel Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s TeatreSharon D Clarke for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic​Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida TheatrePhoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic​Jamie Lloyd for CyranoTrevor Nunn for Fiddler on the RoofIan Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre​

AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old VicThe Doctor at Almeida TheatreLeopoldstadt at Wyndham’s TheatreThe Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

& Juliet at Shaftesbury TheatreAmelie The Musical at The Other PalaceDear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward TheatreWaitress at Adelphi Theatre

