🔥Olga Kurylenko says she has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus and shares breakdown of symptoms🔥

Actress Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has “completely recovered” from coronavirus after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Quantum of Solace star, 40, shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting in front of a fire with her son Alexander on her knee and assured followers that she is now feeling “totally fine” after two weeks of recovery.

“I have completely recovered,” she wrote. “To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache.

“The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine.”

She added: “Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine!

“And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

Last week, the Ukranian-French actress revealed she was “locked up at home” in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

She noted that her main symptoms had been “fever and fatigue” and urged her followers to “take care of yourself and do take this seriously.”

In a subsequent social media update, she suggested it would be “impossible to know” how she caught Covid-19 as the virus “could be anywhere” and thanked fans for their “well wishes.”

“I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness,” she wrote.

Other celebrities to test positive for coronavirus so far include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have been self-isolating in Australia, and Idris Elba.